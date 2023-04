Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader The Lincoln 2023 girls soccer squad plays home matches on the field at Wolfpack Stadium, which was completed in 2013 with turf installed in 2017. Going into the last week of March, the Lady Wolves had eight matches remaining on their schedule with senior night set for Tuesday, April 25, at 5 p.m. versus Thaden.

LINCOLN 2023 GIRLS SOCCER ROSTER No.^Player^Pos.^Year 0^Makenzie Quinn^GK^So. 2^Aleah Alonzo^D^Jr. 3^Camilla Cuevas^F^Jr. 4^Tabor Lewis^F^Sr. 5^Kayden Loftin^D^Fr. 6^Sarah Asher^D 7^Elizabeth Tran^F/MF^Sr. 9^Ashtani Pena^F^Sr. 10^Allyson Rodgriquez^D 11^Jasmin Martinez^MF/F^Fr. 12^^Makayla Quinn^MF/D^So. 13^Jessica Narro^D/MF^Jr. 15^Aubrey Marshall^D^ 17^Chelsea Cardenas^D^Jr. 18^Kaitlynn Dilbeck^D^So. 22^Jennifer Carillo^D/MF^S0. 23^Allison Fourkiller^D^Fr. 28^Emily Ruvalcaba^D^Jr. Head coach Ashtyn Brewer

Print Headline: Lincoln 2023 Girls Soccer Roster

