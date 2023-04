Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln sophomore Makayla Quinn is a multi-sport athlete, who plays basketball in the winter, then splits her time between the Lady Wolves' girls soccer squad and the track and field team in the spring.

LINCOLN 2023 GIRLS SOCCER SCHEDULE Date^Score^Opponent^Status^Result^Score Feb. 28^Prairie Grove^Nonconference^Loss^0-5 March 6^at Gentry^Nonconference^Loss^0-7 March 9^Life Way Christian^3A West Conference^Loss^0-7 March 15^at Green Forest^3A West Conference^Loss^0-2 March 31^at Thaden^3A West Conference^Loss^1-2 April 4^Eureka Springs^3A West Conference^5 p.m. April 11^at Life Way Christian^3A West Conference^4 p.m. April 14^Green Forest^3A West Conference^5 p.m. April 18^at Decatur^3A West Conference^5 p.m. April 25^Thaden^3A West Conference^5 p.m. April 27^at Eureka Springs^3A West Conference^5 p.m. May 2-6^3A West Conference Tournament^TBA May 11-13^State 3A Soccer Tournament^at Bergman May 18-20^State 3A Soccer Finals at Conway

