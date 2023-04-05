PG softballers win 6-5 at Gentry

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove (10-3, 3-0 4A-1) opened conference play by procuring a 6-5 win in a seesaw softball game at Gentry (2-8, 0-2 4A-1) on Thursday, March 29.

Both teams held the lead at various junctures, but the Lady Tigers tightened up their defense behind the pitching of Chloe Hillian and after falling behind 5-3, held Gentry scoreless over the final four innings to pull off a victory.

"We scored three in the first, then they came back and made it 3-2, then went ahead of us 5-3, and we got two in the fourth and one in the sixth to come back and win that one," said Prairie Grove coach Dave Torres.

In Prairie Grove's next to last at-bat, Elizabeth Stoufer doubled on a fly ball to center field and advanced to third on passed ball with Autumn Spatz batting. Spatz walked to place runners at the corners. Kennison Hamilton singled on a ground ball to shortstop to score Stoufer with the go-ahead run, marking the third lead change of the contest.

The Lady Pioneers got their leadoff batter on in the bottom of the sixth when Alexis Lopez hit a grounder into left field.

Hillian didn't allow them to generate any offense, however. She induced a fly out and line out before getting Faviola Lopez-Najar to hit into a fielder's choice, resulting in a play at second to get the third out.

"They're a good little team and they fought the whole way. It was a game. There's not going to be any easy ones. That's the way this conference is," Torres said.

In the seventh Gentry turned a double play after giving up a leadoff single to Ivey Sparkman. Kennison Hamilton bunted. Gentry's third baseman Littlejohn threw her out at first. Cindy Barger then relayed to second to compete the double play.

Hillian struck out Iris Still and Presley Ward, sandwiched around Littlejohn's fly ball that was caught in left field to end the game.

Prairie Grove scored three runs in the first inning. Stoufer stole home on the heels of moving to third on a "defensive indifference" play. She singled to begin the game and moved to second on Kennison Hamilton's single. Sparkman doubled to drive in a run, then stole third. Kimber Hamilton plated Sparkman with a single as Prairie Grove jumped ahead, 3-0.

Littlejohn answered for the Lady Pioneers by smashing a solo home run over the left field wall in the bottom of the first. Ward doubled into center field with a line drive. She stole third and scored on a Lopez single to pull Gentry within 3-2.

Stoufer doubled for Prairie Grove in the top of the second but was left on base.

Barger and Madison Voyles singled and Lopez walked as Gentry loaded the bases in the bottom of the third. All three scored with Hallie Kreger reaching on an error as the Lady Pioneers surged into a 5-3 lead.

Prairie Grove tied the game in the top of the fourth. Kimber Hamilton singled and was replaced by courtesy runner, Reice Jackson. Jackson went to second on a wild pitch, then cruised to third in a passed ball with Hillian batting. With Reany White at the plate, Jackson scored on a passed ball, cutting Gentry's lead to 5-4.

Hillian scored on an error to knot the score at 5-5.

Hillian threw a complete game, allowing five runs on six hits while striking out eight and walking one to earn the win for the Lady Tigers.

Kreger was charged with the loss for Gentry. She yielded six runs on nine hits with three strike outs.

Prairie Grove accumulated nine hits, led by Stoufer, who went 3 for 5.

Lopez led Gentry with two hits in two at bats.

Prairie Grove 6, Gentry 5

Prairie Grove^300^2010^--^6

Gentry^203^0000^--^5