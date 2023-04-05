Pioneer crafts

Andy Shupe/NWA Democrat-Gazette Lillian Rundle, 11, of Maumelle, concentrates Thursday, March 23, as mother Amy Rundle watches while making cornhusk dolls at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. The Rundle family was in the area for spring break to visit the five state parks in Northwest Arkansas. The state park hosted daily activities during spring break.

