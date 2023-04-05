Police report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Marci Reed, 43, of Summers, was cited March 25 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Sara Mitchell, 40, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jason Parker, 51, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Stephen Jones, 32, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 26 in connection with third degree assault on a family or household member.

Kailen Daughtery of Farmington was arrested March 19 in connection with DWI-drugs, continuous driving in the left lane.

Sydney Vickery, 20, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 25 in connection with DWI, careless and prohibited driving, minor in possession of alcohol and also arrested March 27 in connection with DWI, careless driving, minor in possession of alcohol.

Carlos Trejo-Ceja, 18, of Springdale, was arrested March 22 in connection with DUI, driving on suspended license, no interlock device, minor in possession of alcohol, open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance schedule VI.

Emmanuel Ortiz, 18, of Springdale, was arrested March 22 in connection with minor in possession of alcohol, open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance schedule VI.

Eli Burrow, 40, of Farmington, was arrested March 25 in connection with DWI, speeding, careless and prohibited driving.

Luis Lopez-Diaz, 25, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 26 in connection with DWI, reckless driving, criminal mischief second degree, open container, leaving the scene of an accident, no driver's license.

Jesse Shelley, 36, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 23 in connection with DWI (2nd), refusal to submit, open container.

Paul Skinner, 28, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 22 in connection with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Misty Melgar, 40, of Springdale, was cited March 27 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Tyler Bradley, 26, of West Fork, was arrested March 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Erica Hampton, 40, of Fayetteville, was cited March 28 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jadarrien Burns, 22, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 28 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Johnanthan Williams, 29, of Elkins, was arrested March 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Arturo Caro, 36, of Siloam Springs, was arrested March 29 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Marty Elkins, 56, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 29 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Chad Donohew, 29, of Lincoln, was arrested March 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

A 17-year-old boy male of Prairie Grove was cited March 30 in connection with on a warrant for failure to appear on a criminal summons.

Jeremy Thompson, 35, of Springdale, was cited March 31 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Lonnie Hall, 48, of Westville, Okla., was arrested March 31 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Wyatt Braswell, 22, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 31 on a warrant for failure to pay.