Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove's boys soccer team opens conference play on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at home versus No. 1 rival, Farmington. The Tigers' season started Feb. 28 on the road at Lincoln, their other U.S. 62 rival.

PRAIRIE GROVE 2023 BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE Date^Score^Opponent^Time Feb. 28^at Lincoln^Loss^1-4^Nonconference March 4^Gentry^Loss^0-1^Tournament March 4^at Greenwood^Loss^0-6^Tournament March 10^at Clarksville^Loss^1-6^4A West Conference March 13^at Rogers Heritage^Loss^0-8^Nonconference March 30^Van Buren^Nonconference^7 p.m. April 4^Farmington^7 p.m.^4A West Conference April 6^at Berryville^7 p.m.^4A West Conference April 11^at Gentry^7 p.m.^4A West Conference April 17^Dardanelle^7 p.m.^4A West Conference April 21^at Clarksville^7 p.m.^4A West Conference April 24^Siloam Springs^7 p.m.^Nonconference April 27^First-Round 4AWest Conference Tournament^TBA April 28-29^4A West Conference Tournament Quarterfinals^TBA May 1-2^4A West Conference Tournament Semifinals^TBA May 5-6^4A West Conference Tournament Championship^TBA May 11-13^State 4A Soccer Tournament^at Joe T. Robinson May 18-20^State 4A Soccer Finals^at Conway

Print Headline: Prairie Grove 2021 Boys Soccer Schedule

