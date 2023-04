Prairie Grove 2023 Baseball Roster

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove's baseball team won nine of its first 10 games prior to spring break. The Tigers look to compete for conference, district and regional titles and make a run at state in their fourth season since Mitch Cameron returned as head coach.

2023 PRAIRIE GROVE BASEBALL ROSTER No.^Player^Position^Year 1^Bryce Ledgerwood^3B^So. 2^Luke Vance^OF^ 3^Carter Flumm 4^Jordan Martinez 5^Tristan Hall^Fr. 6^Logan Miner 7^Caleb Carte^P/2B/SS^So. 8^Tate Benoit^Sr. 9^Spencer Allen^C 10^Cooper Stephens 11^Ryder Orr^RHP/1B^Sr. 12^Conner Hubbs^LHP/OF^Jr. 13^Kaiden Rochier 14^Owen Davenport^Fr. 15^Joseph O'Neal 16^Caleb Pruitt 17^Elijah Byerley 20^Asher Linn 21^Jaxon Beare^RHP/SS^Jr. 22^Jace Oxford 24^Maddox Ogle Head coach Mitch Cameron Assistant coach Nick Sugg Trainer Tracy Houston

