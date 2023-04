Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader The Prairie Grove boys soccer team begins a new era under the leadership of first-year coach Matthew Chandler. The Tigers compete as member of the 4A West.

PRAIRIE GROVE 2023 BOYS SOCCER ROSTER No. Player Year 2^Marcel Martinez 3^Levi Huitink 6^Tristan Lunchen 7^Julio Gonzalez 9^Brian Ward 10^Braxton Breshears 12^Tate Cox 13^Ian Carrillo 14^Davis Huitink 18^Charlie Nunn 21^Jacob Bullard 22^Brian Philpps 24/88^Corbin Bowlin^Sr. 25^Lane McCleland 26^Mason Saylor 27^Angelo Regalado 99^Tyler Tigert Head coach: Matt Chandler

