Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove's girls soccer team roared off to a good start this season, posting a 4-0-1 record going into spring break. The Lady Tigers compete as a member of the 4A West in girls soccer. They are beginning a new era under the direction of Tommy Roy, in his first season as head coach. Roy previously coached a state championship team at Shiloh Christian and these girls brim with potential and enthusiasm.

PRAIRIE GROVE 2023 GIRLS SOCCER ROSTER No.^Player^Pos.^Year 1^Charli Foster^GK^So. 2^Hannah Scarrow^D^Jr. 4^Olivia Thompson^MF^Jr. 6^Brea Chambliss^MF^Jr. 8^Anna Nall^D/F^Jr. 9^Kimberly Martinez^MF^So. 10^Brianna Saldana^D^Sr. 11^Willa Walters^MF^Jr. 12^Emma Henry^CM/D^Jr. 13^Charly Wade^MF^Sr. 15^Alaina Kirik^CM/D^Sr. 16^Alice Ridolfi^F^Sr. 19^Adriana Rojas^MF^So. 20^Ana Martinez^D/F^Sr. 22^Ruthie Foster^D^Fr. 23^Maddox Golden^D^Jr. 25^Maggie Nations^D/MF^Fr. 26^Mia Roy^CM^Jr. 28^Reese Powell^F^Jr. 32^Ella Faulk^MF^Sr. Head coach Tommy Roy Assistant coach Kristen Walker

