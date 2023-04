Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove head coach Tommy Roy goes over finer points of the sport after a Lady Tigers' recent girls soccer match. Prairie Grove has a roster stacked with both talent and experience as Roy takes over the program from Mat Stewart, who relocated to South Carolina. Kristen Walker serves as his assistant coach.

PRAIRIE GROVE 2023 GIRLS SOCCER SCHEDULE Date^Score^Opponent^Time Feb. 28^at Lincoln^Win^5-0^Nonconference March 1^Cossatot River^Win^5-0^Nonconference March 6^at Van Buren^Tie^1-1^Nonconference March 10^at Clarksville^Win^5-0^4A West Conference March 16^at Mena^Win^7-1^Nonconference March 28^at St. Joseph^Nonconference^5 p.m. March 30^Lifeway Christian^Nonconference^5 p.m. April 4^Farmington^5 p.m.^4A West Conference April 6^at Berryville^5 p.m.^4A West Conference April 11^at Gentry^5 p.m.^4A West Conference April 17^Dardanelle^5 p.m.^4A West Conference April 21^at Clarksville^5 p.m.^4A West Conference April 24^Shiloh Christian^5 p.m.^4A West Conference April 27^First-Round 4AWest Conference Tournament^TBA April 28-29^4A West Conference Tournament Quarterfinals^TBA May 1-2^4A West Conference Tournament Semifinals^TBA May 5-6^4A West Conference Tournament Championship^TBA May 11-13^State 4A Soccer Tournament^at Joe T. Robinson May 18-20^State 4A Soccer Finals^at Conway

Print Headline: Prairie Grove 2023 Girls Soccer Schedule

