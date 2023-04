Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove's softball team has seniors, who've come up through the program since Dave Torres took over as head coach. The Lady Tigers improved their overall record to 8-3 with Monday's 15-0 run-rule, 3-inning nonconference victory over Providence Academy, and are enjoying their first season playing with a turf infield.

PRAIRIE GROVE 2023 SOFTBALL ROSTER No.^Player^Year 1^Kylie Calvert^OF 4^Sydney Benson^INF 5^Rhiannon Umfleet^C^Sr. 6^Angelina Peterson^ 7^Reice Jackson^OF^ 8^Elizabeth Stoufer^SS^Sr. 10^Ivey Sparkman^Fr. 11^Kaylee Kincaid^P/IF^Sr. 14^Kennison Hamilton^OF^Jr. 15^Journey Boyd^OF 16^Jill Emerson^INF^Fr. 17^Hattie Rose^OF 18^Calley Lowery 20^Zoe Dormer^OF 21^Aubree Wood^INF 22^Kimber Hamilton 24^Addison Porter^INF 26^Briana Lowery^C 28^Lily Davis^OF 31^Payton Spatz 32^Chloe Hillian^P/INF^Sr. 33^Autumn Spatz^INF^Sr. 42^Reany White^P/OF^Sr. Head coach Dave Torres Assistant coach Katy Chavis

Prairie Grove 2023 Softball Roster

