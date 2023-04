Prairie Grove 2023 Softball Schedule

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove compiled a 7-3 softball record going into spring break. The Lady Tigers opened conference play on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at home versus Huntsville.

PRAIRIE GROVE 2023 SOFTBALL Date^Opponent^Result^Score^Status Feb. 28^at Van Buren^Loss^0-4^Nonconference March 1^at Springdale HarBer^Win^1-0^Nonconference March 6^Fort Smith Northside^Win^9-5^Nonconference March 7^Greenwood^Loss^4-6^Nonconference March 10^at Fort Smith Southside^Win^8-0^Nonconference March 10^at Pea Ridge^Win^1-0^4A-1 Conference March 10^Russellville^Win^3-2^Nonconference March 11^at Rogers Heritage^Loss^4-14^Tournament March 11^Siloam Springs^Win^17-0^Tournament March 11^Rogers Heritage^Loss^2-14^Tournament March 14^at Clarksville^Win^9-2^Nonconference March 15^at Springdale^Win^7-6^Nonconference March 27^Providence Academy^Win^15-0^Nonconference March 28^Huntsville^Win^13-0^4A-1 Conference March 30^at Gentry^Win^6-5^4A-1 Conference March 31^Lincoln^Loss^3-5^Nonconference April 4^Farmington^4A-1 Conference^5 p.m. April 6^at Hackett^Nonconference^ 4:30 p.m. April 7^Fayetteville^Nonconference^5 p.m. April 11^at Pea Ridge^4A-1 Conference^5 p.m. April 14^at Gravette^4A-1 Conference^5 p.m. April 17^Berryville^4A-1 Conference^5 p.m. April 18^Rogers Heritage^Nonconference^5 p.m. April 20^at Russellville^Nonconference^5 p.m. April 24^at Dardanelle^Nonconference^4:30 p.m. April 24-29^4A-1 District Tournament at Gravette May 4-6^4A North Regional Tournament at Gravette May 11-13^Class 4A State Tournament at Lonoke May 18-20^Class 4A State Finals at Conway

