PRAIRIE GROVE -- Senior Elizabeth Stoufer led off the Lady Tigers' first at-bat with an in-the-park home run, which would have been enough for starting pitcher Chloe Hillian against Huntsville on Wednesday, March 29.

"I just kind of seen where it went and took off. I didn't expect it to be a home run but I'm happy it was," Stoufer said.

Hillian made herself a thorn in Huntsville's side, throwing a one-hitter, and ringing up 14 strikeouts to lead the Lady Tigers past Huntsville, 13-0, during Prairie Grove's four-inning 4A-1 Conference softball opener.

"She did a really good job and she'll keep us in games. She's a competitor and I always know when I send her out there she's going to keep us in the game and she did a really good job today. Our hitters did a really good job making adjustments, reading every pitch, and we're getting better at that so that's a good sign. It's always good to win that first conference game," said Prairie Grove coach Dave Torres.

Hillian dominated from the start, striking out the side in each of the first three innings. She began the fourth with her tenth straight strikeout before issuing a walk that broke up her perfect game. That hardly seemed to phase her as Hillian came back to strike out the next batter on three straight pitches.

"I just want to do the best I can my senior year for my team and I just came in with the mindset that I'm doing the best I can," Hillian said. "I for sure was [feeling it.] "

"I was a little frustrated with myself but then definitely refocused and got the rest," Hillian said.

Prairie Grove (8-3) gave Hillian more than enough run support. The Lady Tigers accumulated five extra-base hits including Stoufer's homer and a pair of doubles by Prairie Grove senior catcher Rhiannon Umfleet plus production from freshman first baseman Jill Emmerson, who drove in three runs.

Stoufer drove the ball deep when she crushed a 1-1 pitch, then blazed a trail around the bases to score. The sheer hustle impressed Torres.

"That kind of makes it nice. She plays hard and she gets out of the box real quick and she was thinking that the whole way, I'm guessing, but that's good to have. That's a big start," Torres said.

Prairie Grove displayed patience in the batter's box. Autumn Spatz, Umfleet and Kennison Hamilton each drew a walk in the wake of Stoufer's exploit. Spatz moved to second and third on passed balls with Umfleet batting, then scored on another passed ball with Hamilton at the plate.

Emerson singled to plate Umfleet, upping the lead to 3-0.

Hillian induced a fly ball that was dropped in right field, allowing two runners to advance into scoring position at second and third. That didn't become problematic because Hillian dispatched the next Lady Eagle, who swung and missed at three consecutive pitches for the third out.

Huntsville needed some offense to extend the game in the top of the fifth. They didn't get anything with Hillian catching the first two batters looking at a called strike three, and then finished off Maggie Foster on a swing and miss with a 1-2 pitch to strike out the side in the fourth inning.

Hillian's goals for the season

"Just be the best I can be for my teammates and for my senior year," Hillian said. "I love it. The turf's a nice update to our field for the future softball players," Hillian said.

The turf doesn't affect her as a pitcher because she's accustomed to playing on turf in travel ball.

Stoufer hasn't kept track on how many in-the-park home runs she's experienced, yet admits it's a thrill.

"I have no clue [how many]. It was a good start to our game, yeah. I like running on the turf. I don't know if it makes me go faster but I'd like to think it does," Stoufer said.

"I like it a lot, I like it a lot better than our old dirt.

"I don't really remember that at-bat, I just remember hitting the ball."

Stoufer's goals for the season

"Just to do good and help my team," Stoufer said.

"Chloe's been doing great for the season. I think she's past 60 strikeouts for the season," Stoufer said, which makes her job much easier playing in the outfield.

Umfleet

"I'm really proud of Chloe. It's probably one of the best games she's pitched this season. I mean every pitch was on. She was just absolutely killing the ball. They weren't even near it. She just did a really good job. Everything was was on, her screwball, her curve ball, backdoor, her rise ball, looking really good. I'm really excited. It's really good for us to come out like this strong against conference and I'm excited for us to play Gentry tomorrow," Umfleet said.

Umfleet has played all through high school with Stoufer, her classmate. The close friends even ventured into volleyball, a sport neither had ever played before as sophomores. Both played basketball earlier in high school too.

"It's so much better [on turf], especially now that we have a good field. We've been playing together before high school, since we were in fifth grade. It's just really nice to finish out the season with turf and being able to use that in our senior season and especially our new shed that the parents helped us with. It's really nice to kind of end our careers a little pampered," Umfleet said.

As a senior Umfleet's endeavoring to maximize her softball experience.

"I just try to appreciate every chance I get out on this field, every practice and every at-bat. I just try to appreciate it. Even if I don't do that well, it's just like I just want to soak it in, all those feelings, the good, the bad, because once I'm done [playing high school softball], I'm done. I'm not going to college anyway so it's definitely bittersweet," Umfleet said.