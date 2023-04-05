Tough test for PG girls soccer

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove edged Life Way Christian 1-0 in nonconference girls soccer action at Tiger Den Stadium on Thursday.

"It was a good match. Life Way is good. They're well coached. I fully expect to see them in the finals of 3A with a really good chance of winning it so that was good for us to play them," said Prairie Grove coach Tommy Roy. "They made us do a lot of things we haven't had to do yet. If they were in 4A, they would be making a run, too, no question about it."

Ava Nall scored the only goal of the contest at the 35:24 mark of the second half while playing outside midfielder for the first time this season. She's been playing sweeper and outside defender, but Roy made a strategic switch that paid off.

"I felt like this team, even though I hadn't seen film on them, just based upon their scores, I knew they were going to be pretty athletic and quick and so I was trying to put some of our stronger, faster athletes on the outside to kind of combat their offense and hopefully give us a little more push on offense and she got the job done for us. That was a great shot," Roy said.

The teams played to a scoreless tie at halftime with Life Way Christian fending off a number of shots by the Lady Tigers in the first half. Twice Prairie Grove shots went wide left with 10 minutes elapsed.

Then the Lady Tigers needed a save by goalkeeper Charli Foster with 27:04 remaining in the first half.

"Offensively, they did a really good job of turning and switching the field on us. At halftime we talked about it. I was proud of the girls. We made that adjustment, corralling a lot of their offensive runs which allowed us to keep the ball on their end of the field for most of the second half, although they did make a few runs," Roy said.

"Our sweeper, Hannah Scarrow, just played fantastic on defense and was really a wall for us back there," Roy said.

Life Way Christian coach James Bowers

"It was good for us for that reason. If you play better people, they make you better, and this match definitely made us better," Bowers said.

Life Way's goalkeeper Kara Zank played well, stopping a number of Lady Tiger shots.

"She's been like that all season. She's made a lot of great saves. She's saved some matches for us. We couldn't get a goal in to help her out, but she played great," Bowers said.