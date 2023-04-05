Walker named OSU Outstanding Senior

STILLWATER, Okla. –Whitney Walker, an agricultural leadership major from Prairie Grove, was selected as an Oklahoma State University Outstanding Senior for the 2022-2023 academic year by the OSU Alumni Association.

The Outstanding Seniors award recognizes seniors who show excellence through academic achievement; campus and community involvement; academic, athletic, or extracurricular honors or awards; scholarships and work ethic during their time at OSU.

While at OSU, Walker was a member of the Oklahoma Agricultural Leadership Encounter Class XIX and an ambassador for the Ferguson College of Agriculture. She was also a member of the Ferguson College of Agriculture Freshman Transfer Council and lived in Freshman in Transition dorms. Walker was on the OSU Residence Hall Board of Directors. Her community involvement includes being a Diamond Hats member and national president of the American Junior Maine-Anjou Association. Walker was also a leadership team mentor for Arkansas Youth Expo and a volunteer with the Oklahoma Cattleman's Association. She is a continuous member of CrossChurch Fayetteville.

Walker was recognized as a 2022 Senior of Significance and an OSU President's Distinguished Scholar. She has maintained the President's Honor Roll and was a finalist for Purple Circle Magazine's Industry Leader in Agriculture. Walker is the recipient of Showtimes Magazine Showman of the Decade award and is a LaPrix National Scholar.

"Oklahoma State University and the Ferguson College of Agriculture are built for dynamic students," Walker said. "Those who are determined to chase their dreams while continuing their education. As a full-time student who worked a full-time job during my time at OSU, the encouragement and support I received from all levels of the university was exactly what I needed to accomplish the goals I set for myself as an incoming student four years ago."

After graduation, Walker will return to her hometown of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, to become the next generation of her family to live on their ranch and raise livestock. She will be opening an event center, managing a livestock DNA verification program and managing a statewide nonprofit providing leadership development and educational opportunities to Arkansas 4-H and FFA students.

The OSU Alumni Association Student Awards Selection Committee met with 47 Seniors of Significance selected in the fall of 2022, choosing 21 as this year's Outstanding Seniors.

A private, limited-capacity reception honoring the Outstanding Seniors will be held April 6 at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center in Stillwater.