WCEL Obituaries for April 5, 2023

Robbie Joe Burch, age 75, a resident of Fayetteville, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born May 29, 1947, in Bentonville, Arkansas, the son of Earl and Irene (Norris) Burch.

He moved to California with his parents, his brother and two sisters at age four and graduated from Buena Park High School in 1965. He worked for SanDan Nursery in LaHabra, California, and attended Fullerton College before joining the Marine Corps where he served in Japan and Vietnam as an aircraft mechanic. After the Marine Corps, he worked for FMC in LaHabra as a machinist. In 1992, he returned to Arkansas living in Fayetteville and worked for Aerotech United then Pratt and Whitney as a machinist. He loved singing, karaoke, playing the piano, riding his Harley, fishing with his brother, being in nature, and spending time with family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Edward and Jennie Irene; his sisters, Ruby Mae and Wanda Louann; his brother, Lloyd, and his nephew, Larry.

Survivors include his daughter, Laurie Godfirnon and her husband Jeremy; his son, Robert Burch; his grandsons, Austin Rea, Thomas Burch, and Jaxon Burch; and his sister-in-law, Helen Burch.

Paula Kaye Ceniceros

Paula Kaye Ceniceros, 78, of Prairie Grove, passed away at her home on Friday, March 31, 2023. She was born in Salinas California, to her parents, Theron Gordon Parker and Sylvia Laverne (Wright) Parker.

She was a 1962 graduate of Paris High School. Paula was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. She served at a time when very few women served in the military, let alone the USMC. She retired from over 30 years in the oil and gas industry in land services. Paula was a lifelong artist who specialized in still life paintings and nature scenes. She loved to watch Bob Ross paint "Happy Trees" on PBS. She really enjoyed sharing her paintings with others, and each year would hand paint Christmas cards for friends and family. She entered art contests for veterans and donated her paintings to the Fayetteville Veterans Administration Hospital. Paula was baptized into the Church of Christ in Paris Arkansas. She loved helping others in their walk of faith in Christ Jesus. She volunteered many hours helping people in developing nations grow in Bible knowledge, through a variety of web based gospel programs. Paula cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Terry Gordon Parker, her sister Sonja Rhea Fletcher, and her son Joe Aureliano Ceniceros.

Paula is survived by two sons, Esteban Ceniceros and his wife Stephanie of Prairie Grove, and Gordon Andres Ceniceros and his wife Robin of Camden; her daughter in law, Tonya Ceniceros of Paris; 8 grandchildren, Natalie, Noah, Cole, Brooks, Alicia, Kelsey, Kelby, and Sierra; 4 great grandchildren, Zachary, Caroline, Jameson, and Mavilyn.

The funeral service was held April 4, 2023, at the Church of Christ in Prairie Grove. Internment followed at National Cemetery in Fayetteville.

Pallbearers were Noah Ceniceros, Brian Fletcher, Derek Spicer, Cole Ceniceros, and Brooks Ceniceros, and Levi Norris. Honorary pallbearers were Harry Fletcher and Sonny Ceniceros.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Church of Christ in Prairie Grove.

Services were under the direction of Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove.

Tommy Allen Osborn

Tommy Allen Osborn, 71, of Alma, Arkansas, passed away on March 28, 2023, in his home. He was a retired salesman for Lowe's and a member of the Arkansas National Guard. Tommy was born March 16, 1952 in Lincoln, AR, in the home/hospital of the local doctor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Dee and Evonne (Hudson) Osborn. Tommy was also preceded in death by a son, Ross Colter Osborn, and daughter-in-law, Cassie Osborn. He was a 1970 graduate of Lincoln High School and attended Westark Jr. College where he played baseball from 1971-1972 as catcher for Coach Crowder. Tommy was a member of the Church of Christ of Alma.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy (Roberts) Osborn of the home; son, Nathan Osborn of Alma, AR; grandsons, Harper and Sheppard Osborn both of Alma, AR; sister, Karen Coleman and husband Dale of Prairie Grove, AR; nieces, Megan Coleman and Brooke Alder; nephews, Jeremy Coleman, Phillip Coleman and Rex Roberts.

A memorial service was held March 31, 2023, at Ocker Chapel of Alma.

Services and cremation were under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home of Alma.

Geary Dale Trout

Geary Dale Trout, 70, of Farmington, Ark., died March 29, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. Geary was born September 19, 1952, in Pampa, Texas, to James and Imogene (Crowder) Trout.

He is preceded in death by both parents; one sister, Nanette Trout; sister-in-law, Phyllis; and brother-in-law, Larry.

Geary is survived by his wife, Brenda Trout, of the home; one daughter, Krystle Trout and husband, Nate Munguia, of Austin, Texas; one son, Zachary Trout, and wife Elayna, of Fayetteville, Ark.; two granddaughters, Frankie Rose Nixson, and Juniper Hallie James Trout; one brother, Mike Trout and wife, Darla; sisters-in-law, Patricia Rochier and husband, Marvin, and Barbara Gates and husband, Steve; sister-in-law, Lillian Goad and husband, Keith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 2 p.m., at Wasson Funeral Home Chapel, with burial to follow at Yell Cemetery, Siloam Springs, Ark.

Geary and his sister, Nanette, both battled the disease ALS. If you so desire, the family would encourage, in lieu of flowers, a donation to the ALS TDI foundation. https:// www.als.net/donate.

Hazel J. Stearns (Wenell)

Hazel J. Stearns (Wenell) was born April 3, 1921, and passed away March 28, 2023.

Hazel was born in Hickory Corners, Wisconsin in 1921. She lived on farms in Wisconsin and Indiana during The Great Depression before the family settled in the Chicago area. Hazel worked for the telephone company in Evanston, Illinois, for 46 years. After retiring, she moved to Prairie Grove, Arkansas, to be with her beloved daughter, Carol Fidler, and family.

Growing up during the depression era served up the hard life lessons that gave Hazel strength, compassion, and an appreciation for the simple things in life. To Hazel, happiness was found in the beauty of nature. She enjoyed sitting outside under large trees to watch birds, bunnies, and squirrels. She loved to see the fall trees in their beautiful autumn colors of scarlet, rust, copper, and gold. When visiting state or national parks, Hazel would try to hike as many trails as possible so she could view waterfalls, rolling hills, magnificent snowcapped mountains, or blazing sunsets and the afterglow - all glorious works of the Creator. Hazel understood that true happiness comes from being content, appreciative, and thankful for what we have and is not about material possessions. It is also about helping others - both people and animals.

In addition to nature, Hazel was an adventurer who loved to travel. She traveled to every state in the US, to all national parks, and to many state parks. She also visited many countries in Europe, the Caribbean, and exotic places all over the world such as the Galapagos Islands, Tenerife, New Zealand, and Africa.

In death, she went to join her precious daughter, Carol Fidler; parents, Oscar and Nellie Wenell; husband, John Stearns; sister, Mary (Pete) Musgrave; and nephew, Tony (Robin) Musgrave.

Hazel is survived by her daughter, Donna (Bill) Dermyer of Omaha, NE; son-in-law, Mike Fidler of Prairie Grove, AR; niece, Diane Lee of Edwardsville, IL; and niece-in-law, Robin Musgrave of Kansas City, Mo.: four grandchildren, Shawn (Julie) Fidler of Prairie Grove, AR; Shannon (Nelson) Medina of Farmington, AR; Kerry (Jon) Tuttle of Valley, NE; Torey (June) Eads of Elkhorn, NE; nine great-grandchildren, including Clay and Kyle Fidler of Prairie Grove, AR; Jaxon Medina of Farmington, AR; Kayla, Kamryn, and Jake Tuttle of Valley, NE; Kylie, Jesse, and Cole Eads of Elkhorn, NE.

The family would like to recognize and give thanks to all the kind and dedicated caregivers who made Hazel's wish possible to remain in her home for so many years. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Blake Dean Valentine

Blake Dean Valentine, age 33, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born December 4, 1989, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the son of Larry Dean and Sherry (Loftin) Valentine.

He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Dean Valentine; his paternal grandfather, Jerald Valentine; and his maternal grandfather, Arvel Loftin.

Survivors include his wife, Candice Jefferson Valentine; his mother, Sherry Loftin Valentine of Cane Hill, Arkansas; one brother, Asa Dylan Valentine and his wife Lauren of Lincoln, Arkansas; his maternal grandmother, Margaret Loftin of Cane Hill, Arkansas, and his paternal grandmother, Freda Valentine of Lincoln, Arkansas; two uncles, Jerry Valentine and Brian Valentine. Blake was also a loving uncle to his three nieces, BrayLee, Caina and Eva, and his three nephews, Zaiden, Jaxon and Lance.

Funeral service was held March 30, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Cox Cemetery.

