Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Obituaries Religion Special Sections Distribution Locations Photos Contact
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

What’s Happening

April 5, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

FARMINGTON

Fire Department's Pancake Breakfast

Farmington Fire Department will have its annual community pancake breakfast from 6-10 a.m., Saturday, April 8 at the fire department, 372 W. Main St. Cost is $5.

Children's Storytime

Farmington Public Library has its storytime for children from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. The library is located at 175 W. Cimarron Place, across from the Farmington Post Office.

LINCOLN

Children's Storytime

Lincoln Public Library has storytime at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. The address is 107 W. Bean St., off Lincoln Square.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Spring Storytime

Prairie Grove Public Library will have its spring storytime, 10 a.m., Wednesdays, through April 16. Storytime is best for babies, toddlers and pre-kindergarten children.

Print Headline: What’s Happening

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT