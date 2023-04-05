What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

Fire Department's Pancake Breakfast

Farmington Fire Department will have its annual community pancake breakfast from 6-10 a.m., Saturday, April 8 at the fire department, 372 W. Main St. Cost is $5.

Children's Storytime

Farmington Public Library has its storytime for children from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. The library is located at 175 W. Cimarron Place, across from the Farmington Post Office.

LINCOLN

Children's Storytime

Lincoln Public Library has storytime at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. The address is 107 W. Bean St., off Lincoln Square.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Spring Storytime

Prairie Grove Public Library will have its spring storytime, 10 a.m., Wednesdays, through April 16. Storytime is best for babies, toddlers and pre-kindergarten children.