What’s Happening

FARMINGTON
Fire Department's Pancake Breakfast
Farmington Fire Department will have its annual community pancake breakfast from 6-10 a.m., Saturday, April 8 at the fire department, 372 W. Main St. Cost is $5.
Children's Storytime
Farmington Public Library has its storytime for children from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. The library is located at 175 W. Cimarron Place, across from the Farmington Post Office.
LINCOLN
Children's Storytime
Lincoln Public Library has storytime at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. The address is 107 W. Bean St., off Lincoln Square.
PRAIRIE GROVE
Spring Storytime
Prairie Grove Public Library will have its spring storytime, 10 a.m., Wednesdays, through April 16. Storytime is best for babies, toddlers and pre-kindergarten children.