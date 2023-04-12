14 apply for PG superintendent position

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Fourteen people submitted applications by the March 28 deadline to show their interest in being the next superintendent for Prairie Grove School District, according to Ken James with McPherson and Jacobson LLC.

James said the applications were from candidates within the district, the state and out of state.

James is the leading consultant for the superintendent search and is assisted by Megan Duncan, a deputy superintendent with Fayetteville School District.

James and Duncan will conduct a "complete vetting" of the applications and will present a recommended list of finalists to the school board during an April 19 special meeting at the administration building.

"We're pleased with the 14 applications," James said last week. "Some stand out more than others."

The applications will be narrowed down to a group that meets the criteria selected by the school board for the next superintendent.

"Any recommended finalists we bring in, we are confident that candidate can do the job," James said. "The board decides who will be the best fit."

James said the recommended finalists and a background of each person will be presented in open session April 19. The school board then will go into executive session to watch videos submitted by the finalists and discuss which applicants to bring on campus for interviews.

James said all candidates were asked to submit a video where they respond to the same three questions within a time limit.

"This is an opportunity to put a name with a face and to see how they present themselves and how they come across," he said.

The school board will return to public session to announce the names of applicants they want to interview.

James said he and Duncan will contact these candidates to set up interviews, tentatively scheduled for the first week of May.

Each candidate will spend a full day in the district, James said. They will receive a tour of school buildings and meet with the four stakeholder groups (certified, administrators, classified, students) for about an hour each.

Later in the afternoon, each candidate will have dinner with the board, including the candidate's spouse, in an informal atmosphere and then will meet in a closed two-hour interview with the school board.

"It's a long day for everybody," James said. "Each one goes through the exact process each day."

The school board hired McPherson & Jacobson LLC at its Jan. 17 meeting to conduct the search for a superintendent after former Superintendent Reba Holmes took a leave of absence on Dec. 2, 2022, for the remainder of the school year and announced she would retire June 30.

Holmes made this announcement two days after a controversial video on school security was shown to teachers during their professional development time on Nov. 30, 2022. The video was shown as a memorial to those who were killed during a fictitious school shooting at a Prairie Grove school. The video used actual photos of Prairie Grove teachers or their children as the victims in the shooting.