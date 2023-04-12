A Farmington tradition

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Farmington firefighter Brad Morgan serves pancakes to Autumn Hendrix and her daughter, Andi Adams, at the fire department's annual pancake breakfast on Saturday, March 8, 2023. Fire Chief Bill Hellard called the annual breakfast a great success on a beautiful spring day. He estimated about 700 people dropped by for pancakes, bacon, sausage and drinks.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Marion "Sonny" Sellers, front, center, is 91 years old and has been coming to the Farmington Fire Department's pancake breakfast for many years. This morning, his daughter, Marianna Traylor and husband, Mike, joined him, along with his granddaughter, DeAnna Berner and her husband, Matt.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Evan Morrison, 2, and his mother, Samantha Morrison, of Farmington, enjoy pancakes at the Farmington Fire Department's pancake breakfast on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the fire station on Main Street.

