Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Farmington firefighters held a traditional "pushing ceremony" on Saturday, April 8, 2023, to push their new fire truck into the station on Main Street. The ceremony was held at the end of the annual pancake breakfast. The new 25-ton fire truck, called Engine #1, cost $665,000. It replaces the oldest engine which has been moved to the fire substation on Broyles Street in the public works building and renamed Engine #3. The new fire engine has a commercial cab to seat four firefighters. Engine #2 has a two-person cab and also will be in the main fire station.

