Cameron back in rivalry win column

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Mitch Cameron and the Prairie Grove baseball team lifted a huge monkey off their backs by rallying to defeat Farmington, 3-2, in 4A-1 Conference action on Tuesday, April 4.

Prior to Tuesday's win at Prairie Grove, Cameron's last win over the Cardinals dated all the way back to April 27, 2015, during Cameron's last season of his first stint with the Tigers before going to Rogers Heritage, a position he held four seasons from 2016-2019.

Farmington head coach Jay Harper's stated in the past that the Cardinals are happy to beat Prairie Grove anytime they can accomplish that, while openly admitting that he and Cameron are really good friends. Harper fully expects no less than an all-out battle between the teams every time the rivals clash but points out that he and Cameron also entertain a personal rivalry as coaches, acknowledging a win means a lot for either coach in the head-to-head matchup.

Cameron enjoys pairing up with Harper to attend the annual ABC coaching clinic, and he's aware the rivalry won't last forever, telling Harper during the last game, "We've both been coaching a long time. Let's enjoy this."

Two years ago, Farmington beat Prairie Grove, 8-3, on April 22, 2021, at Prairie Grove in a 4A-1 Conference showdown, marking Cameron's return to the rivalry series.

That win snapped a nine-game losing streak for Harper in head-to-head match-ups against Cameron, who utilized the services of Ty Tice (Class of 2014) currently pitching for the Atlanta Braves Triple A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers, who made his Major League debut in 2021, and Logan Gragg (Class of 2016), on the roster of the Springfield Cardinals, the Double A affiliate for the St. Louis Cardinals, along with a cast of other skilled players to build the streak from 2013 to 2015.

Cameron extended the streak to nine with two tough wins, 7-4, on April 6, 2017, and 6-4, on April 12, 2019 while he was at Rogers Heritage.

"It's just that talent goes in waves. Farmington's obviously had a run of talent. They graduated a lot of talent with their seniors from last year. I had a couple of wins at Rogers Heritage, but being back at Prairie Grove, it's nice," Cameron said. "This may not be the last time we play this year. We could very well meet in the district or regional tournaments."

Prior to that, Farmington met Prairie Grove in classic diamond confrontations with two Cardinal pitchers, Trey Spencer (Arkansas-Fort Smith) and Darren Pittman (Anderson University) signing college commitments in 2011 as did Prairie Grove ace Jalen Beeks, now with the Tampa Bay Rays. Beeks made his Major League debut in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox and has compiled a 14-8 Major League record going into Saturday's game versus Oakland.

Harper forged his own six-game winning streak in the rivalry series including wins over Chris Mileham in 2016 and 2018 and Jed Davis in 2019, plus two straight over Cameron, including an April 19, 2022, run-rule, 22-5, blowout at Farmington on a night the program, school and community celebrated Harper's 300 wins as a head coach.

"Last year was not good," Cameron said. "He hates it [losing this year], just like I hated it last year. We're friends off the field, but we're both very prideful, we want to beat each other," Cameron said.

Prairie Grove jumped ahead 2-0 in the first inning but Farmington fought to stay in the game. The Cardinals pushed a run across in the top of the second. Leadoff batter Will Hellard singled, then advanced to second on a passed ball. Lawson DeVault drove him in with a base hit, slashing the Tiger advantage in half at 2-1.

The contest turned into a real dogfight with neither team scoring from the third through sixth innings.

The Tigers hung onto their 2-1 lead into the top of the sixth. They had two outs with a Cardinal on base when lightning, followed by rain, caused a lengthy delay.

Once the game got going again Prairie Grove eased out of the inning, but the Tigers couldn't generate the insurance run they needed in the bottom of the inning.

In the top of the seventh inning, Farmington (5-4, 2-1) tied the game at 2-2 with Owen O'Bryan stealing third base, then scoring on a throwing error. O'Bryan banged out three hits, highlighted by a pair of doubles, for Farmington.

With momentum trying to shift, Prairie Grove shut it down by not allowing any more runs to preserve the 2-2 tie.

"Cole Cantrell pitched a really good game. We were tied in the seventh. We got the first guy out on a flyball, then we proceeded to walk the next two batters. They stole third, then got an over throw," Harper said. "We're right there, we're close. We can't put that pressure on ourselves. We've got to pitch it better."

Prairie Grove freshman Tristan Hall and Luke Vance both walked to set the stage for Connor Hubbs' walkoff double that plated Hall allowing Prairie Grove to edge past the Cardinals 3-2 and hand Farmington it's first 4A-1 Conference loss.

Hubbs earned the win with a complete game, allowing six hits while striking out six.

Farmington lost despite only allowing four hits by the Tigers (11-3, 2-1) in yet another epic confrontation, containing all of the elements, including a lightning delay, that tend to earmark a fantastic high school game baseball fans love to rehash.

Cameron and the Tigers will remember this one for a long time.

Mark Humphrey is a sports writer for the Enterprise-Leader. The opinions expressed are the author's own.