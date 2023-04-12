Council approves Land Use Plan for future growth

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The City Council voted at its March 27 meeting to adopt a new Future Land Use Plan and a Master Street Plan. The plans are included in a 26-page document called the Prairie Grove Vision Plan.

Larry Oelrich, city administrative assistant, said the plans are documents that can be the basis for zoning or land decisions but they do not have regulatory powers in and of themselves.

Oelrich pointed out Prairie Grove Planning Commission conducted numerous meetings and held public hearings in developing the plans with the guidance of Juliet Richey with Garver engineering firm.

Council member Rick Ault asked if the final documents responded to questions from the public about the plans.

"I think the planning commission was satisfied we addressed the questions," Oelrich said, though he noted that not all questions or concerns could be addressed because some were in opposition of each other.

City council member Brea Gragg, who also serves on the planning commission, said commissioners spent a lot of time reading all the comments.

"We feel good with the feedback we received and what we did to base our decisions on," Gragg said.

The Future Land Use Plan is a color-coded map that shows land uses for different areas of the city. The map has 14 land use classifications, including residential, neighborhood core, walkable mixed use, mixed use commercial, general and light industrial, downtown, public school, civic space and recreational.

The Master Street Plan also is presented as a color-coded map.

Both documents are available on the city's website, prairiegrovearkansas.org, under the Planning Commission tab or go to it directly at prairiegrove.transportationplanroom.com.

In other action, the council approved the final plat for Phase 5 of Snyder Grove subdivision, 46 lots, and approved the preliminary plat for phases 6-8 of Snyder Grove, 125 lots. Phases 6-8 are the last phases of this development.

The Snyder Grove development first came before the city in August 2018 when Memphis Snyder with Faith, Hope and Grace Properties approached the planning commission with a concept plan to develop a subdivision on 35 acres that fronted Mock Street and went back toward Rieff Park.

Phase 1 of this development was the homes that now are built along Mock Street on larger lots. The rest of the development behind these homes is of a higher density.

During the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting, engineer Dave Jorgensen addressed the council about changing its method for collecting money from developers for sidewalks. Presently, the city decides on a dollar amount for the sidewalks and the developer is required to put that in an escrow account. Jorgensen said this can be a lot of money up front, and developers would prefer to do a bond surety, instead of a cash amount.

He said Fayetteville and Farmington accept a performance bond for the estimated cost of sidewalks, instead of the total amount up front, and this goes into an account.

Oelrich explained that the city previously used a performance bond but, after the 2008 recession, big subdivisions stalled for many years and bonds expired. This meant that large sections of sidewalks did not go anywhere.

"When everything is building quickly it's not a big deal, but it is when things slow down and construction stops," Oelrich said.

Now, Oelrich said, developers have the option to build all the sidewalks up front or pay the city a determined cash amount for the estimated costs and be reimbursed quarterly as sidewalks are built in a subdivision.

Oelrich said he understands the developers' concerns but the city also has to protect itself as well.

Gragg said she didn't think it would hurt to see what other cities are doing. She said the city wants to promote growth and be prepared.

Mayor David Faulk said he would call some cities and ask how they handle it and then report to the council members.