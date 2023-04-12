Defending champs look strong

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Farmington scored frequently throughout the first half, looking very sharp as defending Class 4A State champions beat Prairie Grove, 10-0, in boys soccer action on Monday, April 3.

The Cardinals' teamwork produced a lot of quality shots on goal.

"We came out and we stayed steady the whole match. Our biggest thing with ourselves is we don't want to be on a roller coaster in a game. We don't want to be too high after a goal or too low after a mistake. The message that we've been preaching since playing Dardanelle last week is play to our potential, come over to Prairie Grove, have a complete match, don't have any too high, don't have any too low moments, and then we just got to keep getting better and keep taking it one day, one match, one practice at a time," said Farmington coach Ian Biggs.

The Cardinals scored early, less than four minutes into the match with Caleb Blakely getting an assist on a throw-in to Drew White, who scored on a header, to go up 1-0.

"That was Caleb's second assist off a throw-in this season and the third time they've hooked up. They've got a good chemistry going," Biggs said.

Four=and-a-half minutes later Gael Atilano scored to finish a run making the score 2-0 and igniting a six goal spree by Farmington over an 11:17 span to break the match open.

Prairie Grove coach Matt Chandler agreed the Cardinals looked poised.

"They're a really good team. We're still trying to get better and improve on what we do. You can tell that their very-well executed, very-well coached up, so it's some growing pains for us, but I'm proud that our guys played hard, kept their heads up, kept their effort up," Chandler said.

Chandler was thankful the field drained well enough to play the match.

"The ball played well tonight. It was a good day. The surface played well even though we've had some storms and a lot of rain over the last couple of days. It was a great night to play and a tough opponent," Chandler said.

Farmington center mid-fielder Titus Brown broke on the goal and scored with 14 minutes elapsed. He added a second goal 52 seconds after his first off a penalty kick, stretching Farmington's lead to 4-0.

Jorge Cervantes put the ball in the net off a corner kick at the 24:25 mark, the fourth Cardinal score in 7:02 and the Cardinals were not done.

Cervantes booted a penalty kick into the back of the net with 20:58 showing, then added another goal on Brown's assist with 20:10 to play in the first half, upping Farmington's lead to 8-0.

Carlos Enamorado scored with 9:10 left in the first half and Cervantes punched in another goal with 49 seconds remaining before halftime to widen the gap to 10-0.

"They're a super unselfish group. They really don't care who scores. They just enjoy each other's success, and whoever is making the right run is going to end up with the ball. They make the right pass. I can't say enough about how unselfish and how good our leadership is on this team," Biggs said.

Both Biggs and Chandler played reserves in the second half.

Among positive notes for Prairie Grove was the play of senior Corbin Bowlin taking over the goalkeeping duties in the second half and not allowing Farmington to add to its 10 goal total in 20 minutes. Bowlin played out in the field during the first half.

"We've kind of had a battle for [the starting spot] for these two first-year goal keepers. That's why we've been doing a lot of switching at halftimes and they're both learning. Corbin's natural toughness, natural competitiveness from the other sports that he plays, you can really see it comes out in what he's doing there. He does a great job for us. He plays wherever we need him," Chandler said.

The other notable thing was Charlie Nunn running full speed, playing his heart out, while wearing a full cast on his right arm. Nunn fractured his wrist during the basketball season.

"He's kind of been recovering from that and he had to put a hard cast on to help keep that bone from moving around a lot, but we pad it up and he wants to play. Luckily it's a sport where he doesn't have to use the hands as quite as much and he's a great kid with great energy and I'm really proud that he's out here playing, giving it his all," Chandler said.