Drilling for samples

by Lynn Kutter | April 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Joe Isleas with McClelland Consulting Engineers bags up samples of soil taken from the ground of Lincoln Square for a geotechnical operation to study soil composition. Samples were taken at seven different depths from three bores. The city will have a special election May 9 asking voters to extend the 0.625% local sales tax to demolish the old community building, which has been closed because of its unsafe condition, and build a new one.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Brooks Johnson with McClelland Consulting Engineers conducts on-site drilling for a geotechnical operation on Lincoln Square on Monday, April 3, 2023. McClelland drilled three bores going as deep as 20 feet on each one to evaluate soil composition for the proposed construction of a new community building on the square.

  photo  Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Brooks Johnson with McClelland Consulting Engineers conducts on-site drilling for a geotechnical operation on Lincoln Square on Monday, April 3, 2023. McClelland drilled three bores going as deep as 20 feet on each one to evaluate soil composition for the proposed construction of a new community building on the square.
  

