Farmington family shares about South American mission work

FARMINGTON -- A mother holds her two youngest children, 1 and 3, in her arms in a native-made dugout canoe with brightly painted slats for seats. A Saramacan man in the front of the boat uses a pole to spot and avoid rocks in the Suriname River as the flotilla travels down river to the capital city on a resupply trip. The river is down now, typical during the dry months of August to December, which makes these hidden hazards more prevalent.

Despite the poleman's efforts, a rock snags the boat. The ever-pressing current pushes the boat sideways and threatens to tip its human cargo into the drink.

The mother grips each child and comes face to face with a terrifying choice: "Which one do I save?" Both wear flotation devices but they won't help much against the strong current, she knows.

Alison Smiley, eyes wide with remembered fear and panic, shared this moment of her and her husband David Smiley's first few months as missionaries in Suriname, South America, an experience which began in August 2012.

The boat didn't tump over, she said, but it brought home the natural dangers of their mission experience under sponsorship of The Summit Church in North Little Rock.

Suriname is a tiny country on the north coast of South America. The Atlantic Ocean is its northern border, Gyuana to the west, French Guiana to the east, and Brazil to the south. The Suriname River flows north through the middle of the country and empties into the Atlantic Ocean at the country's capital Paramaribo. About 50 miles upriver, along its banks, David, Alison and their five children spent large segments of nearly seven years in a small village named Adopulanpasi.

LIVING AS THE NATIVES DO

There, they lived as the natives did, mostly outside, in a home built like the others, washing dishes and themselves in the river, using solar power for their freezer that functioned more like a refrigerator, and sharing their practical skills and spiritual message of hope with Saramacans, one branch of the Maroon Tribe.

They also ate some of what the natives ate, including piranha.

Alison said they chose what to be worried about and, more than any parasites they might get from the water, they watched out for anaconda snakes, electric eels and the above-mentioned carnivorous fish, which Alison said aren't as bad as those found in the Amazon River.

The stories they shared caused a surreal shift from their bright, comfortable Farmington home to something like an Indiana Jones adventure. That is just how they said they approached their mission work, as an adventure, especially because they wanted their children to be happy, involved and content. They homeschooled their children there and continue to do so back in the states, with the exception of their eldest who is now 20 and attends Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville.

The Smileys returned to the states in January 2019 after much prayer, they said. Their choices were to send their eldest home to live with other family at age 17 to prepare him for college or for the whole family to return.

A MISSION ADVENTURE

The children were 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 when they began their mission commitment, and David said making adventures helped the kids acclimate. They said their children loved swimming and fishing in the river, climbing trees, playing with children in the village and hosting a variety of pets at various times, including a parrot, a sloth, iguanas and turtles. Now, the Smileys have two cats.

The Smileys said they could portage about eight weeks of supplies at a time on the trek from Paramaribo to Adopulanpasi, whether they flew in a tiny Cessna or drove and canoed. The flight took about 75 minutes. The other route included a three-hour car ride to a river port, then a three- to five-hour river passage in canoes. Both transportation modes had their risks and benefits.

Alison said after the early canoe scare, they tried to fly during low-river-level months but that wasn't always how it worked out.

The Smileys learned the Saramacan language and speak it fluently. Saramacans are an oral-tradition group because many don't have any reason to learn to read or write. Other missions and missionaries before them translated the New Testament into Saramacan and that was then audio recorded, which is how most of the villagers experience the Bible. The main language in Suriname is Dutch but the small country has many languages and is a hodgepodge of different nationalities, ethnicities and tribes.

Adopulanpasians and Saramacans in general take pride, Alison said, in the fact their ancestors were never slaves. When, in the 1600s and later, ships delivered captured peoples to work as slaves on sugar cane plantations, some ran away into the jungle immediately after debarking to live in freedom, never experiencing the lash of slavery. Many of those ancestors came from Africa.

WALKING IN HUMILITY

As missionaries, the Smileys held Bible study classes and worship services, helped villagers fix things, joined in village projects such as pounding rice and constructing steps down the steep bank to the river and working alongside villagers as equals. They said they didn't go in with the idea of changing village culture. Their goal was to "walk in humility with Christ," join in, learn from villagers and offer them a kind of hope the Smileys discovered many lacked.

Many Saracamacans practice animism and their lives are often "dark," guided by superstitions such as which path isn't safe to walk down on a certain day due to this animal spirit or what day is best to do certain tasks due to that animal spirit.

Villagers live in a matriarchy, with a ratio of 10 women to one man. Men may take more than one wife and many do take up to three wives, with each wife usually living in a different village. Men hunt for their family groups but they aren't usually very involved in the daily lives of their wives and children.

Alison said wives often suffer depression and sadness due to being one wife of several, missing their husbands and not having any hopes for a different life. No women ever take more than one husband and if a woman is barren she may suffer loneliness. Alison said men also suffer and some wish they had more involvement and say in the lives of their children.

The Smileys said they tried to give the villagers God's word and offer a positive example of the Christian model of one man, one wife, with the man having meaningful involvement in the lives of his wife and children.

CHANGE IS SLOW

Change comes slowly, though. They counted it as a step in the right direction that one man who listened and worshipped with them shepherded his three wives into one village so he could be more involved.

Another success the Smileys pointed to was their continuation of annual medical clinics, something established by missions prior to their stint. One year in particular that changed lives was when a physical therapist came. Alison said Saramacan women spend most of their lives bent over, bent over cooking fires, bent over the river washing clothes and dishes, bent over plants in fields and then processing the food. The physical therapist showed them exercises and stretching postures and Alison said some women who'd not been able to stand straight were able to do so for the first time in years.

Another great need are glasses, especially readers. Alison said women do a lot of sewing and readers help tremendously.

The Smileys made two trips back to the states between 2012 and 2018 to take care of things like visas, immunizations, and other matters; to let their children experience life in the US; and to report to The Summit Church and other sponsoring churches and organizations.

The Summit Church works with Beautiful Feet out of Oklahoma for its mission work, and the church and the Smileys raised funds from church members in North Little Rock and other parts of Arkansas as well as from churches and entities in Oklahoma, Texas and Kentucky.

They said they needed about $3,000 a month and they received help when the need was present, such as people who bought them a car to use when living in the city, where they rented a house. They said, "God provided."

Cell phones have come to the jungle and more and more villagers have them. However, they don't include internet service. The Smileys relied on Skype for seeing family back home.

ADJUSTING TO THE STATES

Alison said when they returned to live in the states in January 2019, it was a long time before she was able to leave the store and not cry. She said the many choices overwhelmed her and she'd never used a chip reader to pay for purchases or learned about scanning items. She said they had to get used to driving on the other side of the road too.

She said the children missed their village friends and swimming in the river.

The Smileys said they are no longer missionaries and their focus now is on being where they are and enjoying life here. They are active in First Baptist Church in Fayetteville and their children are involved in youth group, sports and other activities.

They operate and are developing several income streams. David works as a handyman and finisher with area contractors and works on computer hardware in his business Bytesize Solutions. Both are involved in maintaining and operating an Airstream VRBO on property they own south of Fayetteville and talked about the tiny house they are building there.

They said they would like to go back to Suriname, not as missionaries necessarily, but for the love they developed for the people and lifestyle. They played a voicemail message from Tison, who shared in his language what was happening in the village, which he said is "wet" right now, water everywhere. The Smileys understood it all. They smiled and smiled as they spoke the language of a place they inhabited and became part of just as it became part of them.

