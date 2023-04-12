God’s hand seen as couple takes on a new farm

LINCOLN -- Grant and Heather Keenen of Lincoln have purchased what was once Copeland Farms in Washington County north of Lincoln and for Heather the purchase is a "full-circle God thing" for the family.

Her father, Boyd Replogle, built the home for Greg and Beverly Copeland on the property 20 years ago and Heather talked her father into coming out of retirement to remodel and expand the house to meet the Keenen's needs, including additional space for their daughter, Bella Cate, 10.

The remodeling includes new paint, flooring, taking out some walls to open up the space and a second-floor "suite," as Grant describes it, that has a bedroom, bathroom, closet space and a commons area for their daughter and friends to hang out.

Heather said they are using as many local folks as they can for the work inside the house.

The farm has 138 acres, of which 125 acres are used to grow Bermuda hay, four chicken houses, a four-bedroom house, hay barns, mobile home for their chicken farm employee, pond and other outbuildings.

The Copelands used their land for cattle and broiler chicken houses before they decided to change directions from cattle production to growing hay.

For now, Grant and Heather are living on their small horse farm of about 10 acres near Cincinnati. They will sell this when the house is ready.

They don't have a name for their new farm. She said her husband likes to refer to it as the "Keenen Chicken Ranch" but Heather said it's much more than a chicken farm. She would like to live on site for a time before coming up with an appropriate name.

Heather describes the journey of how it happened that they were able to purchase the Copeland farm as God's timing.

They had owned a cattle and crop farm in Missouri for 20 years but were not looking to try to sell it. Then, Grant said, someone offered them a price they couldn't refuse so they decided to sell it. They were not planning to move to Missouri anyway.

Just before closing on this transaction, they learned the Copelands possibly were interested in selling their farm because they wanted to downsize.

Grant said the decision was made to start the process for a 1031 exchange, which is the transfer of one property for another between two parties under IRS rules.

"The timing just worked out right," Grant said, adding that the location of the farm off Bethel Blacktop Road is perfect because Heather's parents live on the same road, the valley is beautiful and it's fairly close to Lincoln schools for Bella Cate.

"It was definitely a God thing," Heather says.

The couple has a 20-year-old local young man who oversees the chicken houses but Grant said he considers himself a hands-on manager and checks on the operation all the time. The farm hand lives onsite and takes good care of the chicken houses, Grant said.

They grow broilers for George's Inc., and receive 100,000 chicks at a time for about 52 days before the broilers are picked up by the company.

The Bermuda hay is cut three to four times a year and last year produced 800 bales, Grant said.

Personally, he said he probably would prefer to run cattle on the farm but hay is more productive than cattle.

Both Grant and Heather grew up on farms. Grant grew up in the middle of Benton County. His parents later moved to Missouri and he graduated high school in Missouri.

His family rented a lot of land and as a child he milked cows.

"I never want to do that again," he says.

Heather's family always had horses and broiler houses in the Lincoln area so she's spent a lot of time around broiler houses.

Grant said he wanted to continue the farming life because someone has to do it.

"If we don't do it, who's going to do it," he said. "It's important. It's a way of life. We also wanted our kid to experience it and she wasn't getting that on 10 acres outside of Cincinnati."

Their daughter already is loving the new farm, Heather said, and is ready to learn everything about the hay and chicken house operations. She will be helping on the farm in many ways, her father adds.

Outside farm life, both have what they call their "paid" full-time jobs.

Grant is director of Cattle Management and Procurement for Walmart US.

That means, he said, he's in charge of the end to end supply chain for live cattle for 550 stores in the southeast part of the United States. He manages the inventory and works with ranchers and feed yards from the time cattle are purchased until they are harvested.

Heather said this was a big change for him from working on a ranch to working for Walmart.

"We thought about it and prayed about it a lot," Heather said. "Walmart is big and is very corporate."

In the end, they decided what better way for him to be a voice for the farming industry and for what they love to do.

Heather has branched out and started her own brokerage real estate firm. She doesn't have an office yet but teases, "more to come." Her prediction about real estate in Northwest Arkansas is that "people are still coming and they will continue to come."

With all this going on in their lives, Heather admits, "We're tired a lot but I can't imagine doing anything else. We wouldn't have it any other way."

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Heather and Grant Keenen and their daughter, Bella Cate, of Lincoln, stand in front of what will be their new home after it has been remodeled on the inside. They bought the former Copeland Farms, 138 acres with Bermuda hay fields and four chicken houses.

