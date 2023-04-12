Lady Tigers declaw Bobcats

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Prairie Grove girls soccer team won 8-1 at Berryville on Friday, April 3, to improve their unbeaten record to 7-0-1 and remain atop the 4A West with a 3-0 league mark.

The Lady Tigers executed well offensively coming off a frustrating 2-0 win against No. 1 rival, Farmington, on Monday, April 3.

"We didn't play the greatest against Farmington, but I think we learned from some of our mistakes. We watched film on Wednesday after going through a practice on Tuesday (April 4), but I think we learned from some of the things," said Prairie Grove coach Tommy Roy. "We did a much better job with our spacing. That made a lot of difference."

Six different players contributed to scoring with three Lady Tigers scoring two goals apiece.

Junior midfielder Brea Chambliss scored a pair of goals as did junior Hannah Scarrow. Scarrow scored off a set piece and a penalty kick.

Foreign exchange student Ali Ridolfi continues to tear it up on the soccer field. The senior forward added two more goals to her season total.

Junior midfielder Mia Roy, the coach's daughter scored one goal and had two assists. Junior forward Reese Powell had a goal, and junior midfielder Willa Walters recorded an assist.

Senior Charli Foster picked another shutout win playing goalkeeper.

Coming into this week, Gentry was also in the running for a league crown with an overall 6-3-1 record and 2-0 in the 4A West. They battled for the conference lead on Tuesday, April 11, at Gentry.