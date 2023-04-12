Lightning delay sparks Farmington deluge

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Coming out of a lightning delay, Farmington scored 12 unanswered runs in posting a 17-2 run-rule rivalry win in 4A-1 Conference softball action at Prairie Grove.

The Lady Cardinals unleashed their offense with 22 hits highlighted by a pair of home runs by Katie Fleming and Justine Davidson in the latter two innings among Farmington's nine extra-base hits.

"To be honest it kind of took us all by surprise," said Farmington coach Jason Shirey, who attributed the team staying focused on by allowing them to handle the situation on their own terms. "If we coaches had tried to take over during the delay that might have seemed a little more concocted so we let them take care of it and do their own thing. It seems more natural that way."

Fleming and Davidson each also doubled with Fleming (3 for 5) racking up five RBIs. Fleming went yard in the sixth inning and Davidson homered in the seventh.

"They just adjusted to the rain delay a lot better than we did. It was a 5-2 game after five innings and I think it was an hour and two minute rain delay. They reacted much better to that than we did but that's part of the learning process," said Prairie Grove coach Dave Torres. "It's a good rivalry. We enjoy playing them because we know that it will be a high-intensity, passionate game."

Only three runs separated the teams after five innings in the Tuesday, April 4, game prior to the lightning delay but Farmington (10-0) pushed six runs across in both the sixth and seventh innings while shutting out Prairie Grove (10-5) beyond the fifth inning.

Isabella Hulsey (3 for 5, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, 1 run scored) drove in a run in the Lady Cardinals' first at-bat to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Prairie Grove shortstop Ivey Sparkman, one of three freshmen to start along with Jill Emerson and Kimber Hamilton, tied the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the second.

"Ivey's been a really good player for us as a ninth grader. She's stepped in and filled the hole that we had. We were able to shore up our outfield a little bit by moving Elizabeth Stoufer back to the outfield. That made us a better club I feel, so she's been a real plus. All three freshmen who are playing for us have done a really good job," Torres said.

Fleming led off the third with a double and with one out Hulsey was at it again when she stroked an 0-1 pitch for a double to drive in a run, putting Farmington ahead for good with a 2-1 lead.

The Lady Cardinals added three more runs in the top of the fourth before Prairie Grove pushed a second run across the plate in the bottom of the fifth to make it a 5-2 game before the lightning delay.

Jason Shirey praised his ball club for getting out of a bases-loaded jam after the Lady Tigers scored their fifth run. He changed pitchers, inserting senior Kamryn Uher (2.1 innings, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk) in relief of Kennedy Griggs (4.2 innings, 2 runs, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).

"Kamryn came in, made a good pitch, got a fielder's choice that got us out of the inning. That took a lot of momentum away from them (Prairie Grove)," Jason Shirey said.

Mallory Sills (2 for 4, 2 doubles, 1 RBI, 1 run scored) and Reese Shirey (4 for 5, 1 RBI, 4 runs scored) both had productive days at the plate.

"The kids are seeing a lot of pitches, they're swinging good," Jason Shirey said.

Chloe Hillian took the loss for Prairie Grove. She threw seven innings, yielding 11 runs on 16 hits while striking out six. Kaylee Kincaid also pitched, facing six batters and allowing six runs.

Prairie Grove's offense was led by Sparkman's solo home run, with Emerson going 3-for-4 with a double. Rhiannon Umfleet, Kimber Hamilton, Hillian and Kennison Hamilton all had two hits apiece for the Lady Tigers.

Prairie Grove 11, Fayetteville 4

The Lady Tigers rebounded by dishing out nine extra-base hits to beat Fayetteville, 11-4, in nonconference action Friday.

Umfleet was one hit (a single) away from hitting for the cycle. She went 3 for 4 with a homer, triple and double for Prairie Grove. Hillian struck out 11 batters and helped her cause by going 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs. Sisters Kimber and Kennison Hamilton combined to go 4 for 7 with three doubles.

Claire Chappel and Elisabeth Hampton both homered for Fayetteville (1-16) and Allie Bowerman added two doubles.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove softball players celebrate a home run by freshman Ivey Sparkman during a rivalry game against Farmington.The Lady Tigers trailed 5-2 when a lightning and rain delay halted the game for about an hour. They allowed 12 unanswered runs and lost, 17-2, on Tuesday, April 4, but bounced back nicely with an 11-4 win over Fayetteville on Friday, April 7.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington's Katie Fleming (No. 4) hustles to get back to third base with an incoming throw fielded by Prairie Grove senior Kaylee Kincaid with Farmington coach Jason Shirey looking on. The Lady Cardinals exploded for 12 unanswered runs coming out of a lightning and rain delay that lasted over an hour to win 17-2 on turf at the Lady Tigers' home field on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

