Lincoln paraprofessionals seek teacher certification

LINCOLN -- For Chrissy Cuzick, a paraprofessional at Lincoln Elementary School, it was a "no brainer" to enroll in an online program to earn a bachelor's degree in global education while also working at the school.

Cuzick is one of seven Lincoln paraprofessionals in the program provided by Reach University based in California. Three more school employees plan to start the program next school year.

According to the university's website, Reach University began in 2006 with a simple but profound charge: reinvent teacher education. In 2020, Reach started its Oxford Teachers Academy, an innovative job-embedded bachelor's degree program for full-time school staff and paraprofessionals seeking to become teachers.

Cuzick said she never had a desire to go into education but when her twins started pre-kindergarten, she began subbing in the school district.

"It kinda weirdly grew on me and I found my niche, I guess," Cuzick said during a recent interview.

Jana Claybrook, the district's learning services director, approached Cuzick about entering the program and Cuzick said it was a "no brainer," especially since those enrolled are receiving a grant to help with costs and the program is structured to help people already working in the school system.

Cuzick is in her fourth semester with the four-year program and will finish in December 2024.

Paraprofessional Sydney Brewer is in her third semester and plans to graduate in August 2025.

Like Cuzick, Brewer said it also took her by surprise that she liked working in the classroom as much as she did.

Brewer's mother started the program first in Lincoln and then Sydney decided to enroll herself.

Brewer is interested in being a kindergarten teacher and Cuzick said she likes the pre-kindergarten classes.

The university cost $75 per month and the students are receiving a $500 United Way Community Investment Grant at the end of each semester to reimburse them for their costs. (As long as the grant funds last).

The paraprofessionals attend live Zoom classes two nights a week and then have homework to complete the rest of the time. Their work as paraprofessionals in the school also is part of the program. As they finish a course, they can take the practicum test on the subject, instead of waiting to take tests when they are finished with all their classes.

"I can take it on the road. It's very flexible," Cuzick said, noting she may be at a ballgame attending a class with her computer and earpods.

Mary Ann Spears, superintendent of schools, said the online program is a "game changer," especially for rural school districts. It's available to paraprofessionals, bus drivers, food service workers, any school employees in a school district that is partnering with Reach University.

When Spears first started in Lincoln, she said 70% of the teachers lived in Lincoln. Now, about 70% of the teachers live elsewhere and drive to work in Lincoln.

For paraprofessionals and other classified employees, they live in the community or close by, Spears said, adding the expectation of the program is that if these employees earn certification through the program, they will stay and work in the district.

Claybrook said the program through Reach University allows Lincoln school to "grow its own community."

It provides a nontraditional way for a school employee to earn a teaching certification, Claybrook said, noting Lincoln is one of the few districts in the area that will hire those who are working on their nontraditional license.

To participate, Reach students have to be employed by the school district and that experience is part of the credit they earn. The rest is online school, about 15 hours per week. Students also are allowed to transfer a maximum of 30 hours into the program.

Claybrook and Spears heard about Reach during a rural education conference. Claybrook said she researched the program and talked to representatives and Lincoln decided to participate.

Lincoln signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Reach that the participants would get at least 15 hours of work onsite each week.

Claybrook said Lincoln plans to hire these employees who complete the program as teachers as openings become available. Those who go through the four-year track will receive a global teaching degree and be a licensed teacher when they are finished. There is another track for those who start the program with an associate degree.

"Some of these individuals have worked in Lincoln Schools for 10+ years and have proven to be amazing employees," Claybrook said in an email about the program.

Today, Reach offers undergraduate, post-baccalaureate and graduate degree programs for educators and leaders.

According to its website, Reach has eight degree and certificate programs, 48 school and district partners. For undergraduates, the program includes students from Arkansas, Alabama, California, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. For Arkansas, Reach has received program approval from the Arkansas Department of Education.