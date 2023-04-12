Mental lapse prolongs double header

LINCOLN -- Friday's 3A-1 baseball double header turned into a marathon before Lincoln (5-5, 5-1 3A-1) completed a sweep of visiting Green Forest (4-8, 2-5 3A-1) on Friday, 19-9 and 13-2.

Game one started at 4:30 p.m. and the action didn't get over until 9:43 p.m. when the Wolves recorded the final out to post a 13-2 run-rule victory in game two. A mental lapse cost the Wolves three runs in the second inning of game one, and prolonged that contest before they rallied and eventually forged a 19-9 run-rule win.

Lincoln 19, Green Forest 9

The Wolves surrendered two runs to the Tigers in the first inning, then steadily began chipping away at that deficit.

In a battle of players wearing opposite jersey No. 8, Green Forest starter Ryne Stone walked Lincoln catcher Traegan Pathkiller, placing runners at the corners. Up next, junior Jace Birkes laid down a bunt single to drive in the go-ahead run and Lincoln grabbed a 3-2 lead.

Ty Burks walked to load the bases for Kaleb Roy. Roy struck out, but not before a passed ball allowed a run to score, padding Lincoln's lead to a two-run advantage at 4-2.

Two Wolves scored on the same passed ball with Harrison Coker-Gage batting before he, too, walked.

Kellar Price attempted to bunt his way on, but got thrown out to end the inning with Lincoln ahead, 6-2.

With Green Forest batting, Kellar Price yielded a leadoff walk to Green Forest's Kasen Robinson, and another to the second man up, Brityn Gilliam, to place two runners on for the Tigers.

Isaiah Fraga's sacrifice fly advanced the runners while the Wolves recorded an out. Mason Meador drove in a run, slicing Lincoln's lead to 6-3 with a groundout. Billy Bruegel was hit by a pitch, stationing runners at first and third for the Tigers.

Lincoln appeared to get out of the inning with Ridge Swofford striking out, but Green Forest coach Brandon Stone, now in his sixth season, noticed the catcher caught the ball off the dirt. While the Wolves were walking off the field, he waved Swofford to first. Two runs scored and Swofford made it all the way to second before Lincoln got play stopped.

Lincoln coach Shad Surber argued the ruling, but the umpires let the play stand, which reduced the Wolves' lead to 6-5.

Green Forest rode the momentum, and Jacob Zimmerman walked. Another run scored, tying the game at 6-6 on a passed ball with Tristin Burgess batting before the Wolves finally got out of the inning on a groundout to third base.

Lincoln came out motivated at the plate. Paxton Price's infield single put him aboard to lead off the bottom half of the second. Green Forest unwound and let the momentum swing the other way. Drew Moore reached on an error on an 0-1 pitch when the shortstop bobbled the ball.

Gauge Davis made Green Forest rue that miscue by driving in a run with a single and Lincoln regained the lead at 7-6. Green Forest then recorded back to back outs, then as Lincoln did earlier, struggled to close out the inning.

Burks walked to load the bases for the Wolves. Roy took ball-four to walk in a run and Coker-Gage was hit by a pitch, bringing another run across the plate. The Tigers narrowly avoided further damage when Kellar Price struck out, but they dropped strike three. Their catcher, Fraga, realized the bases loaded situation and enforced the out by both stepping on the plate to get a force out and tagging the runner coming in from third.

After all that drama, Lincoln emerged from the second inning with a 9-6 lead and went on to win 19-9.

Lincoln 13, Green Forest 2

The Wolves twice dropped strike three, allowing runners to get on in the bottom of the second in game two. Green Forest engineered a delayed steal to push a run across, cutting Lincoln's lead to 2-1 after two innings.

Davis' RBI single added one run for the Wolves in the top of the third. Moore struck out three of the four batters he faced to preserve that lead going into the fourth.

Moore helped his cause with a two-run single in the fourth before giving up a run in the bottom half of the inning to make it 5-2.

Lincoln doubled its run total to 10 with five scores in the top of the fifth. The Wolves scored on a passed ball, wild pitch and Coke-Gage's groundout. Paxton Price singled to drive in a run and Moore accounted for the fifth run of the inning with a stand-up double RBI.

The Wolves achieved a run-rule margin in the sixth, adding runs on a wild pitch, the catcher losing the ball, and another wild pitch to win 13-2. Paxton Price pitched two scoreless innings in relief for the save.