Police report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Laura Lane, 52, of Lincoln, was cited March 31 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Derk Morris, 48, of Siloam Springs, was cited April 1 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Carlos Vanbrunt-Hamilton, 33, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Sharon Price, 61, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 2 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Shawn Stevens, 28, of West Fork, was cited April 2 on a warrant for failure to pay.

David Latinis, 55, of Shawnee Missions, Kan., was arrested April 2 in connection with public intoxication, criminal trespass.

David Johnson, Jr., 41, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 2 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Timothy Maloney, 38, of Little Rock, was cited on a warrant for failure to appear.

Ronnie Martinez, 38, of Springdale, was arrested April 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Anthony Thomas, 35, of Fayetteville, was cited April 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.