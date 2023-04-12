Prairie Grove girls win soccery rivalry match

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Farmington coach Ian Biggs threw a new wrinkle at Prairie Grove going into a rivalry match at Prairie Grove's Tiger Den Stadium on Monday, April 3.

The Prairie Grove girls soccer team nailed down a tough, 2-0, win over their top rival, but Farmington frustrated their offense. Senior Ella Faulk scored at the 25:57 mark of the first half on an assist by Mia Roy, daughter of Prairie Grove head coach Tommy Roy. The Lady Tigers didn't score again until midway through the second half.

"We didn't play the greatest tonight, but I think we learned from some of our mistakes," Tommy Roy said. "It's always nice to get the win, especially playing Farmington. They're a good, hard working team and obviously the rivalry is there. I'm proud of the girls for the shutout. We still have lots of room for improvement and we're going to work on that this week before we play Berryville on Thursday."

On the opposite bench, Biggs was pleased with the enhanced effectiveness of the Lady Cardinals in disrupting Prairie Grove's runs.

"That's a team that's scoring a lot of goals and I'm super proud of our girls for running the new formation that we put in today," Biggs said. "For only putting it in for the first match, we can get so much better at it, especially against a good team like Prairie Grove."

The Lady Cardinals worked on adjusting to changes the previous weekend at a tournament in Rogers, then fully implemented a new formation on Monday, April 3.

The Lady Cardinals looked sharp defensively and goalkeeper Brenlee Fields stopped a number of Prairie Grove shots.

"Brenlee Fields is a real, reliable goalie. We can't ask anymore out of her. She's given us everything she's got every match. She does a great job communicating in the back. She's sure-handed. When we need a big punt, she's got the leg to do it," Biggs said.

In the first half, Farmington succeeded in flipping the field and transforming defense into quick forays into Lady Tiger territory. At halftime Tommy Roy countered, tweaking his lineup by shifting senior Alaina Kirik from defense into an attack position.

"Alaina, one thing she allowed us to do in the second half, she went up front and really helped keep the ball at that end of the field. It didn't necessarily translate into goals, but she made some excellent passes which enabled us to make some runs and at least keep the pressure on Farmington's end of the field and the pressure off our defense," Tommy Roy said.

Tommy Roy notes Kirik's versatility as a reason why she is going to be playing college soccer next year.

"You can put her literally anywhere on the field except for goalkeeper because she's a little bit vertically-challenged," Tommy Roy said.

Kirik's not acquainted with many of the Lady Cardinals, with Fields, the goalkeeper, being the exception because they attend church together.

"I would say for this one I came in with the wrong mindset and Coach Roy really set me straight. With this rivalry, it doesn't matter who you're playing, it matters how you go at it. Honestly, he just put me in the right mindset," Kirik said.

Defensively Farmington changed its formation, which Biggs attributed to helping the Lady Cardinal defenders become more confident.

"It allowed them to communicate between each other better and just all in all made us look much better as a team," Biggs said.

The switch made the Lady Cardinals more competent in fulfilling each individual role.

"It put them in positions to succeed and because they were in better positions, they were much more confident and sure-footed," Biggs said.

He acknowledged how the chess match between him and Tommy Roy played out factored into the outcome, yet felt encouraged by improvement shown by Farmington.

"Prairie Grove did some good stuff and give them all the credit for the win, but I thought we did some things that looked so much better and that we can build off a ton and we get a rematch against Dardanelle and I'm excited to see what it looks like when we play them," Biggs said.

Prairie Grove added a second goal off a wheel play that resembled an in-bounds play former Tiger girls basketball coach Kevin Froud used to free up a 3-point shooter. Ali Ridolfi scored the second goal, following feints by two teammates to put the ball in play off a penalty kick.

"It's just kind of trying to give some misdirection as to who's going to take the kick. It's kind of like football, maybe if you're running an RPO (run-pass option), and it looks like one person's going to get the ball and you pitch it to somebody else like on a reverse or something like that," Tommy Roy said. "It's just a misdirection to keep their goalkeeper guessing and also their defensive wall trying to figure out their roles. It worked pretty good. We've scored off that one a couple of times this year."

The Lady Tigers won 2-0 to maintain an unbeaten record at 6-0-1 overall and 2-0 in conference while Farmington (0-6, 0-1 4A West) was still looking for its first win coming into this week. Prairie Grove severely tested Fields, yet time after time she made them go away empty. She tries to do her best to keep the score down.

"From the back of the goal I get a huge view of all the players and I'm able to tell them where to be, where to mark up, and no matter what the score is, we all go out there and give it our all," Fields said. "I think all of us want to work a little bit harder to prove that we aren't the team that everyone thinks we are. We're a lot better than the scoreboard says."

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Intense competition. The "Highway 62" rivalry between Farmington (white jerseys) and Prairie Grove (yellow jerseys) got heated at times during a Monday, April 3, 2023, 4A West Conference match in girls soccer. The Lady Tigers won 2-0 to stay undefeated at 6-0-1 overall and 2-0 in conference, while Farmington (0-6, 01 4A West) was still looking for its first win coming into a Monday, April 10, match against Dardanelle (5-3-1, 1-0-1 4A West).

