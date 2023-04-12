RELIGION: Don’t take offense; stay calm

I heard it many times while growing up: "A soft answer turneth away wrath, but grievous words stir up anger" (Proverbs 15:1, KJV). I didn't know about other Bible versions as a child so, for those who grew up on a different version, here's the New Living Translation: "A gentle response diverts anger, but a harsh statement incites fury."

I couldn't understand why Mom always tried to make me be nice to someone who was being mean. It didn't make any sense...not to me, anyway. If someone was yelling at me or hurling insults, he deserved to be put in his place! Or so I thought. I guess that's why I learned how to use words to fight with.

But when I was 12 years old and came home from school with a defeated look on my face, Dad taught me a lesson that I never forgot.

"What's up, Eugene?"

"The guys at school said my family wasn't fit for a pack of wolves."

"Why are you sulking? Think about it. Just say, 'You're right. We can't stoop down that low' and see what they do. But don't yell it or say it angrily. Just say it."

The next day, thinking about how much the wolf statement hurt my feelings, the bullies snarled and said it again. It surprised me how much Dad's statement changed the situation: the boys shrugged their shoulders and walked away. And it surprised me how much I learned by that event. Instead of fighting or whining about the insult, I learned to stop, think about the situation, respond in a noncombatant manner and defuse the emotional timebomb.

It also explained another statement Jesus said in Matthew 5:39, "But I tell you, don't stand up against an evil person. If someone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to him the other cheek also."

A glance into Roman and American history will help us understand this "slap on the cheek" statement.

When someone was offended, pride prevailed, the one offended wanted revenge and the culturally accepted method was by a duel to the death -- either with swords or pistols. The usual method of challenging someone to a duel was to hit the cheek of the person were challenging with a glove. It was a high insult. Not physically damaging, it was, however, a devastating blow to the ego of the one who was slapped. The angry response was to accept the challenge. For example, President Andrew Jackson engaged in 103 duels. He shot many, but killed only one man, and was shot twice without being killed.

In Jesus' day, the Roman soldiers hit Jews on the cheek with a hard glove. The Roman's intent was to cause the Jew to retaliate, thereby giving the Roman the "right" to kill the Jew. But Jesus said to turn the other cheek. Let the soldier hit you on the other cheek then walk away. Jesus was telling us that insults are not a big deal: don't take offense. Don't react, accept the challenge, and get yourself killed.

In Jesus' day, and in early American history, many lives were saved by not accepting the insult.

Back to Proverbs 15:1.

The word soft can sometimes denote weakness but that's not the case here. Instead, soft can mean kind and tenderhearted; understanding and responding in a gentle nature. But wrath implies anger or fury.

The primary theme of the Proverbs is wisdom and the writer explains that a soft answer is the wiser choice whenever we must respond to a problem. In this proverb, the Lord encourages us to gain understanding of life, of human nature, and develop a disciplined life. God wants us to think before we act or react.

One time in Oklahoma, a man who didn't like my stand for the Lord, verbally blasted me. Honestly, I didn't know what to say, so I just stood there, kept my mouth closed and looked at him. After a few seconds, his face turned a little pink, he looked at the ground, then walked away. I didn't know anyone was nearby until I heard her say, "That was the wisest thing you could have done. How'd you keep your cool?"

"My mama taught me that if I can't say anything good, keep my mouth shut; and I had nothing good to say." To be truthful, saying nothing made me look wiser than I really was.

Studying the Proverbs has helped me a lot.

