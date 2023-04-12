Restaurant inspections

Editor's note: The Arkansas Department of Health is changing how it labels violations. During this process, both newer and older terms may appear.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

March 28

Beau's Bayou Smokehouse

243 W. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: Facility has quat test strips, but is using chlorine based sanitizer. Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. The smoker lacks screening.

Domino's

320 W. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: Several dead roaches were observed on the floor and in traps. Two live roaches were observed in the facility. Priority foundation violations: The back door has a gap near the bottom. Core violations: None.

Jim's Razorback Pizza

128 S. Southwinds Road, No. 13, Farmington.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: There is a buildup of dust on the wall opposite of the fan in the walk-in cooler.

March 29

Prairie Grove Elementary School

801 Viney Grove Road, Prairie Grove.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: The handwashing sinks did not have hot water.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: Hand In Hand Learning Center, 206 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove; Prairie Grove Schools - Warehouse, 401 Ed Staggs Drive, Prairie Grove; See Um Smile Playhouse, 297 E. Main St., Farmington.