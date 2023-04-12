Serving as missionaries in South America

Denise Nemec/Special to Enterprise-Leader Alison and David Smiley, who served as missionaries in Suriname, South America, from August 2012 to January 2019, hold a collection of painted wood pieces from various watercraft they rode in while traveling to and from the capital to the village where they were stationed on the Suriname River.

Submitted photo Pictured above is the home for the Smiley family of Farmington when they served as missionaries in Suriname, South America. They began their mission work in August 2012 and served for about seven years.

Submitted photo David Smiley holds up an anaconda snake caught while living in Suriname, South America, as a missionary in a small village named Adopulanpasi.

Submitted photo The Smiley family of Farmington would use canoes like this on the Suriname River when traveling to the capital city to stock up on supplies. David and Alison Smiley and their five children served as missionaries in the country. They were sponsored by The Summit Church of North Little Rock for their mission work.

Submitted photo David Smiley led worship services in this church building for a village named Adopulanpasi in the country of Suriname, South America. David, his wife Alison and their five children shared their practical skills and spiritual message of hope with the Saramacans, one branch of the Maroon Tribe.

Submitted photo The Smiley family in 2013 in Suriname, South America: (front, left to right) Lillian, Harrison, Adeline, Thatcher and Anna Charis; (back) David and Alison Smiley. The family served as missionaries in South America for about seven years.

Submitted photo The inside of the Smiley's home while serving as missionaries in a village in South America shows the hammocks used for their beds.

Submitted photo Lillian Smiley is holding a piranha caught in the Suriname River in Suriname, South America, a tiny country on the north coast. This fish would later be dinner for Lillian and her family.

Submitted photo The Smiley family is traveling by canoe in this photo from their time as missionaries in South America. They served for about seven years and returned to the states in January 2019. They now live in Farmington.

Submitted photo The Smiley family washed dishes and themselves in the Suriname River when they served as missionaries in South America. Above, Anna Charis helps to wash dishes at the river.

Submitted photo This is one of the worship services led by David and Alison Smiley while serving as missionaries at a small village in Suriname, South America.

