Seventh inning highlights Tigers’ 3-2 baseball rivalry win

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A lightning delay prolonged Prairie Grove's first baseball win over Farmington since 2015, really it's been that long.

Prairie Grove edged the Cardinals 3-2 during a 4A-1 Conference game Tuesday, April 4.

"This group of kids has never beaten Farmington, so for them to win and know that they can beat them, that's huge," said Prairie Grove coach Mitch Cameron.

Tiger left-hander Conner Hubbs threw a complete game, allowing six hits while striking out six, to earn the win, but it was his bat that made up the difference after Farmington generated its second run of the game, tying the score at 2-2 with Owen O'Bryan scoring on a throwing error.

With one out, Prairie Grove freshman Tristan Hall drew a walk as did Luke Vance, whose free pass moved Hall to second.

"Freshman Tristan Hall, our seven-hole hitter battled his way to draw a walk, that was big. Then Luke Vance does the same. Conner's been swinging it really well so with one out and him and Ryder Orr coming up, you like your chances, then Conner hits the ball off the wall," Cameron said.

Hubbs doubled to drive in the game-winning run, while chalking up only the fourth hit of the game for the Tigers (11-3, 2-1).

Prairie Grove scored two runs in its first at-bat. Hubbs led off and sent a line drive into right field where it was misplayed by the Cardinals.

"It was a tough play and he winds up on second base," Cameron said.

Up next, Orr cranked out a base hit into left field that moved Hubbs to third. Owen Davenport singled to drive in Hubbs. Orr went to third on a passed ball, and after an out, Asher Linn's sacrifice fly plated Orr.

Farmington answered with a run in the top of the second. Leadoff batter Will Hellard singled and went to second on a passed ball. Lawson DeVault plated Hellard with a base hit.

The Tigers led 2-1 in the top of the sixth with two outs and a Cardinal on base when lightning, followed by a rain shower, prompted a 30 minute delay.

"That always makes you nervous when that happens. You worry about your pitcher. How do you pick it back up. Is it going to be the same?" Cameron said.

When play resumed Prairie Grove got out of the inning, but couldn't get an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.

The seventh inning highlighted the rivalry with Farmington (5-4, 2-1) tying the game at 2-2 in the top of the seventh when O'Bryan successfully stole third base, then scored on a throwing error. O'Bryan had three hits, including a pair of doubles, for Farmington.

The Tigers composed themselves and didn't let Farmington add any more runs.

When Prairie Grove came up to bat in the bottom of the seventh, Hall walked to get on base, then Luke Vance walked to set the stage for Hubbs' clutch hit, a double that brought Hall across the plate with the winning run.