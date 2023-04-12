Spring events in Farmington

FARMINGTON -- These spring events are planned in Farmington in the next couple of weeks.

HELLO SPRING CELEBRATION

The businesses at Farmington Village at 68 Main St., are hosting a free spring celebration for the community from 5-7 p.m., Friday, April 14. The event includes food, drinks, games and prizes.

CAR SHOW TO FEED FARMINGTON

Farmington United Methodist Church is sponsoring a car show called "Drive to Feed Farmington," from 1-4 p.m., April 29, with proceeds to go to the church's food pantry. The car show will be held at the church, 355 Southwinds Road. Entry fee is $25. General admission is one canned good or $5.

The car show will have many categories, such as classic, modern, custom cars and trucks and motorcycles. Cars registered in the show will be invited to drive down Main Street at 4 p.m. The show will include raffle prizes sponsored by several area businesses.

Other activities will be live entertainment from FUMC children's choir, food trucks, a dunking booth and Touch a Truck from the Farmington fire and police departments.