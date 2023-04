Several students from Farmington Junior High are having their artwork showcased at the Northwest Regional Art Show, held annually at Fayetteville Public Library.

The students will have their artwork on display until the reception and awards ceremony on the April 29.

The students being showcased are pictured with their works of art.

Submitted photo Hollie Daughtery and Lundyn Weldon



Submitted photo Lucy Galan and Cassidy Dunn