Washington County represented at Capitol’s 4-H Day

Washington County was represented at 4-H Day at the Capitol by members of Hogeye 4-H and the county Leadership Club.

Channing Ashworth, member of the Hogeye 4-H Club, and Zach Gardner, Arkansas 4-H state officer and member of the Leadership club in Washington County, attended the daylong festivities on Feb. 28 to learn about state government, meet legislators and share their 4-H experience.

For Ashworth, it was her first visit to the Arkansas Capitol.

"As a representative for Washington County 4-H, I learned so much about our state capitol and how government runs," Ashworth said. "I was able to tour the Senate and sat in a session with the House of Representatives. This opportunity gave me a better understanding of what our elected officials do and I saw how much they care about agriculture and 4-H. It was great to be a part of 4-H Day at the Capitol and I want to thank my elected officials for their support of our youth."

Ashworth and Gardner were among the more than 400 Arkansas 4-H members, agents, leaders and volunteers from 52 of the state's 75 counties who participated. The gathering is usually held every other year when the Legislature is in session. The 2021 event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, 4-H members learned about the roles of the state's constitutional officers and heard from many of them, including Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge, Attorney General Tim Griffin, Treasurer Mark Lowery, Secretary of State John Thurston and Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land.

Ashworth had a private tour with Sen. Tyler Dees and met state Rep. Kendra Moore. Ashworth also said she had the opportunity to meet a 4-H alum from Washington County that is now on the Media Team for the Senate.

Throughout the day, 4-H members watched sessions taking place in the House, Senate and Arkansas Supreme Court. They also heard resolutions read aloud in the House and Senate, recognizing the positive impact of the Arkansas 4-H program on youth and proclaiming Feb. 28 as 4-H Day. The group also visited the Treasurer's Office, where they got to stand inside the vault and hold $600,000 in cash.

The event gives 4-H members an opportunity to see government in action and encourages them to think about citizenship and civic responsibility -- tenets of the 4-H program, along with leadership, healthy living and science and technology.

In Washington County, more than 450 youth are part of 4-H through 21 local community and specialty project clubs. 4-H is the youth development program of the Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. The program serves more than 144,000 youth statewide and is open to youth ages 5-19.

To learn more about 4-H, contact [email protected] or visit www.washcoar4hfoundation.org/get_involved.