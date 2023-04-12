WCEL Obituaries for April 12, 2023

Flags: Eastridge

Jerry Lee Dobbs, Jr.

Jerry Lee Dobbs Jr., age 55, a resident of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Springdale, Arkansas. He was born November 3, 1967, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the son of Jerry Lee and Brenda Joyce (Gifford) Dobbs.

Lee graduated from Lincoln High School.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Lee Dobbs, his maternal grandfather, Bill Gifford, maternal grandmother, Maxine Gifford, and two aunts, Sandra Kay Gifford and Betty Sisemore.

Survivors include his husband, Tony Lickiss of Phoenix, Arizona; his mother, Brenda Dobbs of Farmington, Arkansas; one brother, Travis Wendall Dobbs and his wife Heather of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; two nephews, Travis John Dobbs and Dixon Dobbs; one niece, Destiny Dobbs; his grandmother, Gladys Gifford; and numerous cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial will be in the Prairie Grove Cemetery. There will be no graveside service held.

Doyle Gordon Eastridge

Doyle Gordon Eastridge, age 65, a resident of Farmington, Arkansas, went to be with his Lord on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Arkansas. He was born June 2, 1957, in Phoenix, Arizona, the son of Eulin and Betty (Pickering) Eastridge.

Doyle served in the United States Army. He retired from the University of Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eulin Eastridge and Betty Pickering-Ebert, and two brothers, James Eastridge and Steven Eastridge.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Eastridge; three sons, Gregory Cook of Springdale, Arkansas, Russell Cook and his wife Megan of Peoria, Arizona, and Patrick Eastridge also of Springdale, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Jamie Nicole Cook, Ryan Austin Cook, Kyle Allen Stills and Addison Scott Eastridge; and two great-grandchildren, Jadyn Michael Cook and James Austin Cook.

Funeral service was held April 7, 2023, at Springdale Church of God. Burial was in the Beaty Cemetery in Lincoln, Arkansas.

Rodney L. "Rod" Hester

Rodney L. "Rod" Hester, age 72, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Willard Walker Hospice House in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born August 4, 1950, in Roanoke, Alabama, the son of Clarence C. and Una Dell (Walker) Hester.

Rod was raised in Fort Smith, Arkansas, where he graduated from Southside High School. He attended the University of Arkansas and received a degree in electrical engineering, later working for Arkansas Power and Light (Entergy Corp.) for 35 years in Harrison, Arkansas. Rod enjoyed the Razorbacks, fishing, attending airshows and traveling out west. After retirement, he moved to Prairie Grove to be near family.

He was a member of the Prairie Grove Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents along with one sister, Carol Bursey.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Cathy Hester; son, Jason Hester; and granddaughter, Lily Hester; and many other family and friends.

At Rod's request there will be no services held. He will be laid to rest in the Farmington Cemetery.

