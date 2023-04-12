What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

Let's Move, Farmington

The city of Farmington will have free pickleball lessons and line dance lessons at Creekside Park. Pickleball lessons will be held 9 a.m., Saturday, April 15, at the tennis courts, and line dancing will be 9 a.m., Saturday, April 22, at the large pavilion off Broyles Street.

Library book sale

Friends of Farmington Public Library will have a book sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, April 21, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22, at the Farmington Public Library.

Blood Drive

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive from 12-5 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, at First United Methodist Church, 355 Southwinds Drive in Farmington.

Dessert & a movie

Farmington Public Library will have Dessert & A Movie, 1:30 p.m., Friday, April 28. The movie "A Man Called Otto" (PG-13) will be shown.

FAYETTEVILLE

Wedington Spaghetti Dinner

Wedington Fire Department at 13496 W. Highway 16 will have a spaghetti dinner from 5-7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 22. Cost is $10 for adults; $5 for ages 6-12; under 6, free.

LINCOLN

Election Information meeting

The city of Lincoln will have an informational meeting on its upcoming May 9 special election from 5-7 pm., Tuesday, April 25, at the public library on Lincoln Square. City representatives will be on hand to answer questions. Pictured renderings of the city's proposed project to construct a new community building will be at the meeting.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Spring Celebration

The city of Prairie Grove and PG Chamber of Commerce will host a Spring Celebration beginning at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 22, in conjunction with the first Farmers Market next to Mock Park.