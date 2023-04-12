Wild, Wild Pitch

FARMINGTON -- Baseball fans got treated to the 4A-1 version of the "Wild, Wild West," starring Farmington senior Will Hellard as the hero, scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.

Friday's contest created a log jam atop the league standings with Farmington (5-5) knocking off Gravette, 9-6. That postured four teams, Farmington, Gentry, Gravette and Shiloh Christian, each sporting identical 3-1 conference records into a four-way tie for first place with three league games remaining.

"We're still learning, giving up too many walks in games and putting pressure on our defense, but for us to battle back and win it I'm extremely proud," said Farmington coach Jay Harper. "That ties us for first place in the conference and brings a lot of people back into play."

Farmington's win over Gravette (8-5) showcased almost as many plot twists as a "Wild, Wild West" episode.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 4-1 lead but appeared snakebit by a sequence of tactical miscues that the Lions capitalized upon in the top of the fourth inning.

Gravette's leadoff hitter Holden Betz came back from an 0-1 count to reach a full count and draw a walk on ball-four.

Owen O'Bryan struck out the next two batters, Hunter Robbins and Cameron Bedwell, but couldn't ease gracefully out of the inning.

Gunner Woolard banged a single into right field, advancing Betz all the way to third.

Rhett Hilger was hit by a pitch, loading the bases for the Lions. That brought Harper out to the mound, but he opted to let O'Bryan continue.

Justin Trucks hit a line drive in the direction of first base but the ball bounced off an infielder's glove and two runs scored for the Lions to narrow Farmington's lead to 4-3.

Harper then yanked O'Bryan in favor of Cameron Crisman, who issued a wild pitch that enabled the tying run to score and the second Lion base runner to reach second. Isaiah Larson, then connected with a 1-1 pitch to drive in the go-ahead run. Suddenly, Gravette was in front, 5-4, with a runner at first, but Crisman got Kyle Murphy to fly out to shallow center field to get out of the inning.

Farmington rallied to push a run across and tie the game at 5-5, then in the bottom of the fifth, Kooper Beach stroked a base hit. Jackson Nickerson plated him with a double as the Cardinals retook the lead at 6-5.

Trucks got the next Farmington batter to punch the ball into the dirt and he was thrown out at first to conclude the fifth.

Woolard led off the sixth with a walk for Gravette. He stole second, then third with two outs and Larson batting. Larson's RBI single brought another deadlock on the scoreboard at 6-6.

"Gunnar Woolard, our leadoff guy, got a great jump and stole third. Isaiah Larson got a big two-out hit. Usually when you get a big two-out hit, it'll win you games. They just got more two-out hits than we did," said Gravette coach Bryan Bearden. "I'm proud of the way our guys competed for seven innings today."

Hellard belted a one-out single and moved to second when Lawson DeVault reached on an error. The next batter struck out but Farmington stayed alive. Hellard advanced to third, then raced home on a pair of wild pitches with Zane Schmitt batting. Schmitt reached on a throwing error with DeVault dashing across the plate to add an insurance run and push Farmington's lead to 8-6.

Beach tacked on one more insurance run with an RBI single to make the final 9-6. Cole Cantrell pitched the seventh to get the save for Farmington.

Beach finished with two hits and two RBIs for the Cardinals. Larson had two hits and drove in three runs for Gravette, while Woolard also had two hits.