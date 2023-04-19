Being honest

Submitted photo The following first graders at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word honesty: (left to right) Ruby McFarland, Cataleya Rojas, Eric Xiong, Nora Green, Brody Smith, Holden Weaver, Silas Reynolds. Not pictured, Ayda Jo Edgerly.

Submitted photo The following second graders at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word honesty: (left to right) Blake Boliver, Brayden Anderson-Hiller, Avery Sprick, Frankie Cole, Tanner Villegas, Maddox Hull, Amariah Carbajal. Not pictured, Bentley Ward.

Submitted photo The following kindergarten students at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word honesty: (left to right) Witten Bartholomew, Reid Rosas, Ellie Pifer, Shiloh Drake, Dexter Orona, Kynlee Goad, Clancy Conner, Conner Davis, Nash Williams.

Submitted photo The following third graders at Prairie Grove Elementary School were recognized for the character word honesty: (left to right) Mikayla Mavity, Bryce Dougan, Addi Beare, Story Bostian, Emma Ross, Norah Stephens. Not pictured, Andi Huffaker.

