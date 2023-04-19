Building up strength

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center has three exercise classes throughout the week, including the one above for strength and stretching at 9 a.m. Fridays. The other classes are line dancing at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and a core and balance class at 9 a.m. Wednesdays. The classes, led by registered nurse Lisa Bell Henson, are open to all ages, men and women, with a $2 suggested donation. The center is located at 340 W. Main St.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center has three exercise classes throughout the week, including the one above for strength and stretching at 9 a.m. Fridays. The other classes are line dancing at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and a core and balance class at 9 a.m. Wednesdays. The classes, led by registered nurse Lisa Bell Henson, are open to all ages, men and women, with a $2 suggested donation. The center is located at 340 W. Main St.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center has three exercise classes throughout the week, including the one above for strength and stretching at 9 a.m. Fridays. The other classes are line dancing at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and a core and balance class at 9 a.m. Wednesdays. The classes, led by registered nurse Lisa Bell Henson, are open to all ages, men and women, with a $2 suggested donation. The center is located at 340 W. Main St.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center has three exercise classes throughout the week, including the one above for strength and stretching at 9 a.m. Fridays. The other classes are line dancing at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and a core and balance class at 9 a.m. Wednesdays. The classes, led by registered nurse Lisa Bell Henson, are open to all ages, men and women, with a $2 suggested donation. The center is located at 340 W. Main St.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center has three exercise classes throughout the week, including the one above for strength and stretching at 9 a.m. Fridays. The other classes are line dancing at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and a core and balance class at 9 a.m. Wednesdays. The classes, led by registered nurse Lisa Bell Henson, are open to all ages, men and women, with a $2 suggested donation. The center is located at 340 W. Main St.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center has three exercise classes throughout the week, including the one above for strength and stretching at 9 a.m. Fridays. The other classes are line dancing at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and a core and balance class at 9 a.m. Wednesdays. The classes, led by registered nurse Lisa Bell Henson, are open to all ages, men and women, with a $2 suggested donation. The center is located at 340 W. Main St.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center has three exercise classes throughout the week, including the one above for strength and stretching at 9 a.m. Fridays. The other classes are line dancing at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and a core and balance class at 9 a.m. Wednesdays. The classes, led by registered nurse Lisa Bell Henson, are open to all ages, men and women, with a $2 suggested donation. The center is located at 340 W. Main St.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center has three exercise classes throughout the week, including the one above for strength and stretching at 9 a.m. Fridays. The other classes are line dancing at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and a core and balance class at 9 a.m. Wednesdays. The classes, led by registered nurse Lisa Bell Henson, are open to all ages, men and women, with a $2 suggested donation. The center is located at 340 W. Main St.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center has three exercise classes throughout the week, including the one above for strength and stretching at 9 a.m. Fridays. The other classes are line dancing at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and a core and balance class at 9 a.m. Wednesdays. The classes, led by registered nurse Lisa Bell Henson, are open to all ages, men and women, with a $2 suggested donation. The center is located at 340 W. Main St.