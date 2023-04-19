Cardinals split matches last week

FARMINGTON -- Farmington owned a 2-1 nonconference road win at Dardanelle on March 28 but the stakes were raised on Monday, April 10, at home in a 4A West match.

The Cardinals proved up to the task, notching a 4-1 league win, moving a step closer towards Thursday's showdown at Clarksville for first place in the conference.

Clarksville won, 2-1, repeating what Farmington hopes might replicate last year's trend when the Panthers won in the conference finals, at Clarksville, but Farmington prevailed, 4-3, in the Class 4A State finals at Benton to cap a historic season and claim the school's first-ever state championship in the sport.

Several key seniors graduated and over the offseason Farmington hired former Star City coach Ian Biggs, who grew up playing soccer in his hometown of Mountain Home before going on to a college career.

Biggs and assistant coaches, Brian Dean and Austin Lewis, once again have the program playing at a highly competitive level. Following the loss at Clarksville Thursday, the Cardinals are 5-3-1 overall and 3-1 in the 4A West.

"You have to give Clarksville a lot of credit. They ran a different formation than what we watched on film. They put the guy they had playing goalie out on the field and really concentrated on Jorge Cervantes and Titus Brown. They did some things to disrupt us," Biggs said.

Farmington trailed 1-0 at the half. Brown scored the Cardinals' only goal of the match on a penalty kick.

"I tell the guys it's not like football or basketball. You can't call time-out. We have to be able to adjust on the field," Biggs said.

The important 4A West win against Dardanelle by a 4-1 score on Monday, April 10, featured three goals by Cervantes and one by Brown.

That match was close until the latter part of the second half when Brown got loose and scored to make it 3-1 with 8:16 remaining. Cervantes achieved a "hat trick" by scoring his third goal off a penalty kick from 15 yards out at the 2:48 mark.