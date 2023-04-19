Celebrate spring in Farmington, PG and Lincoln

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Farmers Market opens Saturday, April 22, in conjunction with a new Prairie Grove Spring Celebration that encourages visitors to shop local businesses and explore the community.

Other happenings in the area include a new Swap Meet held outside Appletown Store in Lincoln. This will be held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, beginning April 23 and continuing through Nov 19.

Farmington Farmers Market opened April 8 and will continue on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Nov. 25 at Creekside Park off Broyles Street.

In addition, for the second year, Lincoln also will have a Farmers Market at Appletown. This opens Saturday, May 13, and will be held on Saturday mornings for the rest of the season.

Taryn Golden, president of Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is sponsoring the spring celebration but businesses will plan their own activities and specials to celebrate spring.

"This is a featured weekend for Prairie Grove in collaboration with the merchants and the farmers market," Golden said. "The chamber is putting everyone on the same page."

Prairie Grove's Farmers Market is a "maker and grower" market only, according to its Facebook page. All vendors must live or have their farm within 50 miles of Prairie Grove.

The market does not have a fee or preregistration requirement but vendors will have to fill out an on-site registration form when they set up.

The market is held 8 a.m. to noon in the space in front of Mock Park and between the city's fitness center and Prairie Grove Heritage Museum on Buchanan Street.

The farmers market will have live music and a cruise-in for classic vehicles following the market. Prairie Grove Heritage Museum also will be open on Saturdays during the farmers market.

Deanna O'Brien, owner of Appletown, said the Swap Meet is similar to a yard sale with booths. Vendors can sell anything "legal" they want in their space, such as furniture, car parts and baked goods. Items do not have to be handmade, she said.

"Years ago, people gathered in areas in small towns and swapped and bartered items," O'Brien said.

She wants to return this tradition to Lincoln.

The fee to reserve a spot at the Swap Meet is $10 per week. A food truck will be on site during the Swap Meet serving breakfast and lunch. The menu will include biscuits and gravy, pulled pork sandwiches and tamales.

O'Brien said 22 vendors have already signed up to participate.