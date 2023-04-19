Submitted photo Detective Justin Collins, front, and Farmington police officers Taron Mahoney and Logan Edge participate in Pinwheels for Prevention, an annual program sponsored by the Children's Safety Center of Washington County in observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. The pinwheels were placed in front of Farmington City Hall on April 7.

Submitted photo Detective Justin Collins, front, and Farmington police officers Taron Mahoney and Logan Edge participate in Pinwheels for Prevention, an annual program sponsored by the Children's Safety Center of Washington County in observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. The pinwheels were placed in front of Farmington City Hall on April 7.

Submitted photo City of Prairie Grove representatives, members of the Children's Safety Center of Washington County and other individuals stand for a group photo after posting pinwheels in the ground in front of City Hall in observance of Child Abuse Awareness Month in April on April 7. The center sponsors Pinwheels for Prevention every year. The center located in Springdale served 842 children in 2022, a 33% increase from 2021.

Submitted photo City of Prairie Grove representatives, members of the Children's Safety Center of Washington County and other individuals stand for a group photo after posting pinwheels in the ground in front of City Hall in observance of Child Abuse Awareness Month in April on April 7. The center sponsors Pinwheels for Prevention every year. The center located in Springdale served 842 children in 2022, a 33% increase from 2021.

Submitted photo City of Prairie Grove representatives, members of the Children's Safety Center of Washington County and other individuals stand for a group photo after posting pinwheels in the ground in front of City Hall in observance of Child Abuse Awareness Month in April on April 7. The center sponsors Pinwheels for Prevention every year. The center located in Springdale served 842 children in 2022, a 33% increase from 2021.