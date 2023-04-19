Council places another hold on multi-family rezonings

FARMINGTON -- For the third time, Farmington City Council has extended a moratorium for 180 days on rezoning property to multi-family residential in the city limits.

The council initially approved a six-month moratorium on rezoning property to multi-family at its July 12, 2021, meeting. The moratorium was extended another six months in January, 2022, and then extended another six months in July 2022.

The moratorium does not affect any multi-family developments that have been approved by Farmington Planning Commission.

Presently, Farmington has two multi-family developments under construction, one off Ecology Drive and the other off Holland Street. Two others have been approved on Old Farmington Road and off Wilson Street.

Melissa McCarville, city business manager, said the commission asked for another six-month extension while it finalizes design standards for multi-family developments. A public hearing will be held on the standards at the commission's April 24 meeting.

McCarville told council members that no one has even approached the city about rezoning property to multi-family residential since the moratorium went into effect.

In other action, the council at its April 10 meeting approved a memorandum of understanding with Farmington School District for two school resource officers.

Sgt. Jimmy Brotherton, who oversees the SRO program, said one change is that the school district will pay 75% of the salaries and the city will pay 25%. Previously, the school and district split the salary for the first SRO and for the second SRO, the school paid 80% and the city 20%.

Council member Keith Lipford asked if there had been any discussions about adding school resource officers.

Brotherton said he supports that but any request for more officers would have to come from the school district.

Council member Kara Gardenhire, who also is principal at Williams Elementary School, said she thought the school would be in favor of it but noted school officials first have to figure out how the new education law is going to affect the school budget in the future.

The council also approved an ordinance that allows the city to waive the $10 fee for a yard sale permit for certain times. Two women, Sherry Wallis and Melanie McKane, approached the council last month about the city waiving fees to encourage residents to participate in a citywide yard sale.

The city will waive yard sale permit fees for June 2-3, which also is the same weekend as The Junk Ranch in Prairie Grove. Residents do not have to go to City Hall for a yard sale permit for those two days.

During committee reports and other discussions, council member Sherry Mathews said Rob Green with ACS Playground is volunteering his time to draw up schematics for pickleball courts to be installed at the location of the old basketball court off Hunter Street.

Gardenhire asked Mayor Ernie Penn if the city has talked about widening Angus Lane. She said people had been asking her that question.

Penn said the city engineer has looked at it but there are some limitations to it.

"It's in the planning stage," Penn told Gardenhire.

At the request of police chief Brian Hubbard, the council removed an older Dodge Charger with 155,000 miles from city inventory. The city will accept sealed bids to sell the vehicle.

It also removed older air packs from the fire department's inventory. Chief Bill Hellard said the county replaced all air packs last year. He said he could either sell the old air packs or donate them to a smaller, volunteer department.