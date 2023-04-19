Farmington plans public hearing for new multi-family design standards

FARMINGTON -- Farmington Planning Commission will have a public hearing at 6 p.m., Monday, April 24, at City Hall on new design standards for two-family and multi-family developments.

If the commission votes to recommend the new updated standards, then an ordinance to adopt the requirements will go to Farmington City Council.

Commission member Judy Horne has talked about updating multi-family standards for many years and the commission began working on a document during the summer of 2021.

The council approved a moratorium in July 2021 on rezoning any property to multi-family to give the commission time to work on new design standards. This moratorium has been extended three times and is still in effect.

Horne said she began interested in updating the design standards as developers would present their plans for multi-family complexes in Farmington.

"So many residents were so distressed, and rightly so, because they (the developments) would encroach on their property and not be attractive," Horne said last week. "My heart went out to them."

The current design standards are very lenient, Horne said, adding she believes the new standards will better protect residents of Farmington.

"The new multi-family units that will be built, even if near residential areas, will be really attractive," she said.

She said the developments will not be able to look like garage door after garage door and developers will not be able to have one, long roof line.

The different units would be required to have features to make the front more inviting, Horne said.

Another requirement in the design standards includes extra parking area for larger developments to help prevent people from parking along the street or blocking the sidewalk.

The height and scale of any new buildings must be consistent and compatible with the heights and scales of other buildings in the vicinity.

One feature Horne especially pushed for is a requirement that units have a small front porch, a minimum of 60 square feet in size, with enough room for a table and two chairs so the residents can sit outside.

The 22-page document, which will be a part of the city's zoning code, applies to new multi-family developments that require a large-scale development review and approval, new multi-family construction, and additions or alterations to a building or site that is a total of 50% or more of the gross square footage of the existing building.

The proposed design standards include:

For units with a garage or carport, the garage or carport has to be placed behind the front building facade and can be attached or detached.

The front entry shall be clearly visible on each building.

No roof forms with an unbroken roof line shall be accepted.

The front facade shall include windows with 15% minimum coverage.

Gutters are required on all two-family and multi-family buildings.

The exterior building shall consist of a combination of certain materials, such as brick, stucco, wood, natural stone, with the ability to propose alternative materials to the city planning staff and building official.

For site planning, the front of each residential unit has to face the street and trash storage areas have to be screened.

For two-family, three-family and four-family developments, the building facades must be varied. In no case, shall two identical facades be placed adjacent to each other.

The standards have requirements for any rear or alley loaded units and parking requirements for the different developments.

For five-family and greater residential developments, the document has building design standards for materials, scale and bulk, walls, facades, roofs, entrances and architectural details and roofs.

The standards require those developments with more than 30 proposed units to provide at least one amenity, such as a swimming pool, clubhouse, private park, sports facilities or splash pad park. Developments with more than 100 units must provide two amenities.