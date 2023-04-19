Gentry bumps off Tigers 5-3

GENTRY -- The Pioneers played hard on Thursday, March 30, to earn a 5-3 victory over the visiting Prairie Grove Tigers in 4A-1 Conference baseball action.

There were some late inning fireworks with Gentry taking back the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth after Prairie Grove tied the game at three with two runs in the top of the inning.

Isaak Crittenden singled, and Briar Mayberry came through with another single to bring in Crittenden and take back the lead.

Brayden Feathers pitched seven innings for the Pioneers, allowing seven hits and three runs while striking out nine and walking just one batter.

Prairie Grove's offense came alive in the first inning when Owen Davenport singled on a 0-2 count, scoring the team's first run. However, Crittenden put one over the left field fence in the third, giving Gentry a much-needed boost.

Crittenden, Bennett Roberts and Jonathon Corter each had multiple hits for Gentry, with Crittenden leading the team with three. Conner Hubbs and Tate Benoit picked up multiple hits for Prairie Grove.

Gentry had a total of 10 hits in the game and stifled Prairie Grove's comeback attempts in the final innings.

Prairie Grove 11, NWA Hornets 1

Ryder Orr had three hits and drove in a pair of runs as Prairie Grove earned a nonconference win at home over the NWA Hornets on Friday, April 7.

The Tigers scored in each of the five innings played, including a four-run third. Asher Linn also had three hits, including a first-inning double to drive in Orr with Prairie Grove's first run.

Orr's second-inning single drove in Conner Hubbs after he had belted an RBI double, then the Tigers blew the game open in the third.

Caleb Carte threw four innings and earned the win as he allowed one run on one hit, while Elijah Byerley threw an inning of scoreless relief.